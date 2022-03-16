English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2022 at 18:15 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marko Saarelainen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11521/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.28 EUR

(2): Volume: 652 Unit price: 5.28 EUR

(3): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.24 EUR

(4): Volume: 180 Unit price: 5.24 EUR

(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 24 Unit price: 5.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 1093 Volume weighted average price: 5.25951 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1667 Unit price: 5.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 7418 Unit price: 5.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 1386 Unit price: 5.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 1096 Unit price: 5.36 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 11667 Volume weighted average price: 5.34942 EUR



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com