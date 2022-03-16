HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2022 at 18:15 p.m.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11521/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.28 EUR
(2): Volume: 652 Unit price: 5.28 EUR
(3): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.24 EUR
(4): Volume: 180 Unit price: 5.24 EUR
(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 24 Unit price: 5.16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1093 Volume weighted average price: 5.25951 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1667 Unit price: 5.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 7418 Unit price: 5.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 1386 Unit price: 5.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 1096 Unit price: 5.36 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 11667 Volume weighted average price: 5.34942 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com