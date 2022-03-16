TSI Incorporated Reveals Brand Refresh

Shoreview, MN, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated is kicking off 2022 with a new visual system, brand refresh and a new corporate tagline that aligns with the company’s strategic future.

The company’s new tagline, “Knowledge Beyond Measure.”, encapsulates our past, present and future. TSI has a long history of providing measurement solutions to solve customer problems. Today, TSI goes beyond measurement to deliver customers’ end goal – providing the insights and knowledge to make informed decisions and get their jobs done. Tomorrow, TSI will continue to push the boundaries of technology, usability, and flexibility to meet and exceed customer expectations.

“We are very excited to have our new brand image reflect TSI’s current business state, and where the company is headed in the future,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “TSI has always been known for quality, accuracy and reliability. This new image also supports the company’s focus on bringing new software, hardware and services solutions to meet customer needs, being bold in our approach to the market, and our ability to be flexible and adaptable.”

Watch for TSI’s new look at upcoming tradeshows, or by visiting our website: tsi.com.

