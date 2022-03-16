DICKEY-john® Introduces the GAC® 2700-UGMA Grain Analysis Computer

Auburn, IL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICKEY-john®, a Division of TSI Incorporated, a worldwide leader in grain moisture analyzers, is pleased to announce the new GAC® 2700-UGMA Grain Analysis Computer. This instrument provides grain moisture percentage, test weight, and temperature as well as many additional features that enable grain operation efficiency improvements.

Building on success of the GAC® 2500-UGMA, the GAC® 2700-UGMA offers faster measurement time, an easy-to-use touchscreen interface, enhanced instrument security, and a new Rapid Analysis Mode to increase throughput at commercial grain operations. By focusing on user interactions, DICKEY-john has implemented features that will help to reduce training time and reduce the likelihood of errors. The GAC 2700-UGMA is NTEP certified for commercial grain trade and is certified by FGIS as UGMA compatible.

“DICKEY-john understands the importance of accurate measurements when it comes to grain moisture testing for our customers,” said Ketan Mehta, VP of Product Management & Marketing. “As a trusted leader in grain moisture detection for nearly half a century, our products provide measurable results to ensure confidence that money is not being left on the table. We understand the significance of getting accurate data as rapidly and efficiently as possible. We believe the precision of the GAC 2700-UGMA accomplishes that goal.”

To learn more about the DICKEY-john GAC 2700-UGMA Grain Analysis Computer, please visit www.dickey-john.com/GAC2700-UGMA.

About DICKEY-john®

DICKEY-john is a privately-held division of TSI Incorporated. Since 1966, DICKEY-john, based in Auburn, IL, has designed, manufactured, marketed, and supported products used in the agricultural and public works industries. Key products include sensors, monitors, and control systems for farming tractors and implements, city/state snow and ice control vehicles, and analytical instrumentation for grain moisture and constituent testing for global customers.

For more information on DICKEY-john®, visit our website: www.dickey-john.com.