At 5.20% CAGR, Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size to Surpass USD 2.77 Billion by 2030 – Global Insights on Investing Essentials, Fundamental Analysis, Portfolio Management & Growth Opportunities: The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pressure relief mattress market is expected to grow from USD 1.75 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



A pressure relief mattress is a cushioned appliance that reduces friction and pressure between various body parts, such as elbows, heels, shoulders, and hip bones. It is mainly loaded with gel or foam. It is also utilized to give relief to patients suffering from pressure ulcers caused by less movement after surgery or treatment. Standard pressure relief devices include kinetic beds, foam, gel-based mattresses, static air, and dynamic air therapy. These devices ensure that the patient’s skin is not suffering a severity of oxygen by constantly being compressed under bodyweight, thereby it helps in minimizing the growth of ulcers or sores.



The rise of the pressure relief mattress is fast due to the rising problems of pressure ulcers and increasing awareness about the available treatment options for diabetic ulcers are some essential elements pushing the market's growth. Likewise, the aged population worldwide is also adding a boost to market development. The elderly population is exposed to extreme illnesses needing an extended hospital stay and restricted physical movements to recover faster. This enhances the chances of creating pressure ulcers and other associated problems, boosting overall product demand. Increasing awareness among the groups about technologically developed devices is also a growth-inducing aspect. Factories focus on creating product variants that quicken up the healing process and assure a painless recovery for the patient. Other factors like enhancing healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenses and the continuous launch of innovative products by key industry players are anticipated to propel the market growth.



Key players operating in the global pressure relief mattress market are Abecca, ADL GmbH, Apex Medical Corp., Arjo, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, FazziniSrl, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Lifeline Corporation, Linet, Malvestio Spa, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Span America, Stryker and Talley Group Ltd. To enhance their market position in the global pressure relief mattress market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• In 2019 November, Rober Limited presented the latest product in its AirFlex series, the AirFlex TRIO Junior mattress, a pressure mattress substitution system developed to help children from 0 to 13 years.



By 2030, the home use segment is likely to dominate the market



The application segment is divided into hospitals, home use and others. By 2030, the home use segment is likely to dominate the market. If a patient is unmoving and can’t move alone, a high-tech, flexible mattress that provides regular repositioning will help control pressure ulcers. It can be deflated and inflated at set times according to the positioning and comfort requirements of the patient, and they don’t require the patient to be transferable at all; these advantages ultimately lead to the usage of the mattress more at-home care for the patients.



The static pressure mattress market with a market share of 63.55% and a market value of around 1.12 billion in 2021.



The type of segment is divided into alternating pressure mattress and static pressure mattress. The static pressure mattress segment led the market with a market share of 63.55% and a market value of around 1.12 billion in 2021. The static mattresses help spread the patient's weight over a large area at constant low pressure. The mattresses use air, water, gel, and other various substances to accomplish this. The foam used in the mattress construction is prepared to mould the patient's body and distribute their weight equally to reduce the pressure at the body areas where pressure ulcers are most likely to develop.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pressure Relief Mattress Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global pressure relief mattress market with a market share of 34.5% and a market value of around 0.61 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the pressure relief mattress market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due rising circumstances of the frequency of pressure ulcers, patients who require regular support, high-pressure injuries among the people, and recurring incidents of bedsores among patients in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada lead to projected growth in the sale of pressure relief mattresses in upcoming time.



