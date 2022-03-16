Silicone Market: 2022 Global Analytical Study, Growth Strategies, Size, Product Type, End User, Geography and Competitive Analysis to 2029

BRASILLA, Brazil, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicones are polymers or higher oligomers showing many physical forms initial from a solid to water-thin liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases and oils. They show a mess of distinctive properties like seal, lubricate, bond, release, defoam and encapsulate. The silicones conduct electricity and don't harden, crack, peel, crumble, rot or brittle with age and may even insulate, waterproof and coat.

Silicone is high performance polymers or oligomers which have various forms such as semi-viscous pastes, solids to water-thin liquids, greases and oils. It has unique properties such as seal, bond, and release, lubricate, defoam and encapsulate. They conduct electricity and do not harden, crumble, crack, peel, or brittle with age, due to these physical properties silicone is widely used in automobile, transportation industry. As per the article published by Brand Equity foundation, production of two wheelers, commercial vehicles and passenger’s vehicles has grown by 11.27% year from April and December in the years 2017 and approximately 21,415,719 vehicles were manufactured. Key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, product launch, collaboration, partnership and other to stay competitive in the Silicone Market, such as ELKEM acquired Basel Chemie, a Korean producer for specialty silicone gels for cosmetics and water repellents for the construction industry.

Silicone Market will witness a CAGR of 7.06% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach at USD 30.99 billion by 2029.

Silicone Market Analysis Report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

DOW Corning

Wacker, Shin-Etsu

Momentive

Elkem

Gelest

KCC Corporation

Nusil Technologies (Avantor Performance Materials)

Evonik

Specialty Silicone Products

Kaneka

Basf

Arkema

Siltech Corporation

ICM Silicone Group

Emerald Performance Materials

CSL Silicones

Primasil Silicones

Roger Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings

Silteq

Reiss Manufacturing

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group

Saint-Gobain



Global Silicone Market Scope and Market Size

The Silicone Market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

Based on type, the silicone market is segmented into silicone elastomers, silicone fluids, silicone resins, silicone gels and other products.

The silicone market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into industrial process, building and construction, personal care and consumer products, transportation, electronics, medical and healthcare, energy and others.

While generating Global Silicone Market Analysis Report, the key attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. A numerous market, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this marketing report. This industry analysis report has been formed with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Have business at the highest level of growth with an all-inclusive Silicone market document.

