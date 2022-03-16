English French

Nanterre, 16 March 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

February YTD at the end of February (2 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +19.0% +7.5% +16.1% +5.1% Light vehicles +22.3% +7.6% +18.6% +5.3% Heavy vehicles +5.4% +7.0% +5.5% +4.0%





VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels continued to rise in February. It should be noted that light vehicle traffic benefited from a positive calendar effect compared with 2019, since a larger proportion of schools’ winter holidays fell in February in 2022.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x3.3 -47% x2.7 -49% Portugal (ANA) x10 -24% x5 -31% United-Kingdom x28 -56% x15 -62% Japan (Kansai Airports) +67% -80% +90% -75% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2 -35% x2 -34% France x4 -36% x3 -45% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3 -95% x2 -95% United States of America x3 -9% x3 -15% Brazil2 +34% -14% +27% -12% Serbia x2 -34% x2 -32% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) x2 -6% +82% -7% Sweden +80% -80% +63% -78% Costa Rica x4 -10% x4 -12%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

VINCI Airports’ passenger numbers continued to improve in many countries in February, and particularly in Portugal, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x2.0 -33% +83% -33% Portugal (ANA) x4 -18% x3 -21% United-Kingdom x9 -52% x6 -56% Japan (Kansai Airports) +72% -46% +58% -40% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +72% -30% +73% -30% France x2 -32% +94% -38% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +78% -87% +54% -87% United States of America +42% -13% +60% -9% Brazil4 +21% +11% +15% +10% Serbia +62% -24% +76% -19% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +35% -7% +33% -8% Sweden +46% -79% +20% -76% Costa Rica +95% +9% +95% +12%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

