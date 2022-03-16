French English

PRESS RELEASE

March 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

February 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +6.6 million passengers in February 2022 compared to February 2021, with 14.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 62.5% of the February 2019 group traffic1.

In February 2022, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by +3.3 million passengers compared to February 2021, with 4.5 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 62.3% of the February 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In February 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 2.9 million passengers (+2.1 million passengers2), at 57.8% of the February 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 1.6 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers2), at 72.9% of the February 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open expect for boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is closed. All other platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, air traffic to and from these countries is heavily impacted. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. The group continues to monitor the situation and, at this stage, does not anticipate that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its traffic hypotheses.

In Paris Aéroport and in February 20222:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +1.3 million passengers 2 , at 59.2% of the February 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: North America +307,081 passengers 2 , at 59.4 % of the February 2019, the Middle East + 221,815 passengers 2 , at 65.7% of the February 2019 traffic, Latin America +156,833 passengers 2 , at 71.0% of the February 2019 traffic, Africa +382,456 passengers 2 , at 67.8% of the February 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +48,887 passengers 2 , at 15.3% of the February 2019 traffic ;

, at 59.2% of the February 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: North America +307,081 passengers , at 59.4 % of the February 2019, the Middle East + 221,815 passengers , at 65.7% of the February 2019 traffic, Latin America +156,833 passengers , at 71.0% of the February 2019 traffic, Africa +382,456 passengers , at 67.8% of the February 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +48,887 passengers , at 15.3% of the February 2019 traffic ; European traffic (excluding France) was up +1.6 million passengers 2 , at 63.0% of the February 2019 traffic;

, at 63.0% of the February 2019 traffic; Traffic within mainland France was up +404,669 passengers 2 , at 69.3% of the February 2019 traffic.

, at 69.3% of the February 2019 traffic. Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +198,183 passengers 2 , at 82.9% of the February 2019 traffic.

, at 82.9% of the February 2019 traffic. The number of connecting passengers stood at 514,610, up by +325,284 passengers2, at 57.6 % of the February 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 21.9% down by -8.9 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +64.6% compared to 2021, at 28.1 million passengers, standing at 57.3% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +5.3 million passengers, at 8.6 million passengers, at 57.1% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP4, is up by +1.4 million passengers in February 20222, at 3.1 million passengers, standing at 68.0% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +85.8% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in February 20222, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 65.5% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by 1.8 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.2 million passengers in February 20222, at 0.4 million passengers, standing at 62.8% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +0.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by +0.8 million passengers in February 20222, at 5.1 million passengers, standing at 63.1% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +8.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passengers Feb. 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - Feb. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 2,933,538 +2,134,638 5,657,052 +183.4% 29,857,407 +118.5% Paris-Orly 1,612,362 +1,148,660 2,932,901 +118.4% 17,314,546 +128.4% Total Paris Aéroport 4,545,900 +3,283,298 8,589,953 +157.2% 47,171,953 +122.1% Santiago de Chile 1,516,421 +803,502 3,168,507 +123.4% 11,762,999 +130.7% Amman 372,880 +233,825 768,777 +164.6% 5,037,567 +369.6% New Delhi 3,788,552 +569,441 6,825,164 +8.5% 37,676,367 +66.0% Hyderabad 1,138,683 +53,172 2,168,737 -2.7% 11,928,462 +49.2% Cebu 196,803 +138,378 352,597 +180.8% 1,543,983 +89.1% Total GMR Airports 5,124,038 +760,991 9,346,498 +8.1% 51,148,812 +62.3% Antalya 598,394 +304,784 1,260,731 +114.8% 22,680,942 +166.5% Almaty 435,130 +62,029 746,601 -1.2% 6,090,013 +78.7% Ankara 575,691 +229,597 1,168,651 +77.8% 7,537,656 +95.6% Izmir 532,878 +174,744 1,090,741 +61.2% 8,083,813 +81.3% Bodrum 71,037 +22,047 139,818 +52.7% 2,983,494 +112.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 28,836 +11,061 55,903 +55.9% 640,431 +159.5% Medina 385,526 +295,443 661,250 +199.7% 2,198,555 +132.1% Tunisia 36,327 +32,347 68,206 +207.4% 570,296 +125.6% Georgia 177,563 +151,957 367,106 +770.0% 2,516,256 +934.4% North Macedonia 93,022 +46,719 215,227 +106.8% 1,502,509 +180.2% Zagreb(6) 148,830 +117,296 289,006 +315.3% 1,623,887 +167.5% Total TAV Airports 3,083,234 +1,448,024 6,063,240 +85.8% 55,512,045 +129.5%





Aircraft Movements Feb. 2022 Change 22/20

(in movements) Jan. - Feb. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 23,522 +11,811 48,362 +89.8% 272,992 +65.3% Paris-Orly 11,740 +7,201 22,694 +99.5% 129,877 +107.8% Total Paris Aéroport 35,262 +19,012 71,056 +92.8% 402,869 +77.0% Santiago de Chile 10,521 +4,696 21,869 +82.5% 87,648 +96.7% Amman 3,978 +2,087 8,608 +119.1% 51,282 +215.3% New Delhi 24,798 +502 50,288 +2.0% 290,259 +53.0% Hyderabad 8,654 -956 18,520 -9.3% 108,221 +33.2% Cebu 1,815 +983 3,614 +106.9% 16,119 +64.9% Total GMR Airports 35,267 +529 72,422 +1.4% 414,599 +47.7% Antalya 4,278 +2,132 9,200 +104.4% 134,784 +159.8% Almaty 3,752 +311 7,234 +0.8% 56,898 +39.4% Ankara 4,289 +1,593 8,918 +67.9% 59,026 +85.6% Izmir 3,367 +879 7,243 +49.0% 54,179 +61.1% Bodrum 507 +132 1,042 +46.6% 20,687 +106.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 212 +52 420 +26.5% 4,872 +133.2% Medina 3,196 +2,074 5,855 +129.9% 23,121 +117.5% Tunisia 365 +259 702 +120.1% 5,198 +79.7% Georgia 1,930 +1,228 4,214 +229.7% 29,756 +242.0% North Macedonia 826 +226 1,900 +45.7% 15,584 +109.9% Zagreb(1) 2,637 +1,388 5,413 +104.1% 32,366 +79.5% Total TAV Airports 25,359 +10,274 52,141 +68.2% 427,716 +100.6%

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - Feb. 2022 change 22/21 Share of total traffic France +404,669 17.2% +79.4% 17.4% Europe +1,563,374 42.5% +291.9% 40.2% Other International

Of which +1,315,255 40.3% +124.1% 42.3% Africa +382,456 13.1% +83.0% 12.5% North America +307,081 8.0% +349.0% 9.2% Latin America +156,833 4.5% +204.7% 4.7% Middle-East +221,815 6.0% +204.0% 5.7% Asia-Pacific +48,887 1.8% +131.2% 2.0% French Overseas Territories +198,183 7.0% +44.3% 8.3% Total Paris Aéroport +3,283,298 100.0% +157.2% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. - Feb. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 514,610 +171.8% 1,084,365 +126.4% Connecting rate 21.9% -8.9 pts 25.1% -4.9 pts Seat load factor 73.4% +20.5 pts 68.5% +9.3 pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport.

2 Compared to February 2021.

3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

Attachment