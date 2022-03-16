Anti-acne dermal patch Market Size Worth $898.04 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR - Acquisitions Landscape, Analysis of the Selective Segmentation With Mergers, Current Trends Analysis & Forecasts by The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Anti-acne dermal patch market is expected to grow from USD 518.2 Million in 2021 to USD 898.04 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Acne is a frequent problem for most types of skin. It happens when the pores become blocked with oil and germs, and it manifests as irritated, uncomfortable pimples. Prescription or over-the-counter oral and topical drugs are some of the most often used acne treatments. The anti-acne dermal patch is a pharmaceutical pimple patch containing active substances that aid in the elimination of blemish bacteria and the reduction of irritation. These patches promote active ingredient absorption into the skin, lowering discomfort, pimples, and inflammation, and are beneficial in treating inflammatory pimples, such as papules. Salicylic acid is the most frequent active component in these patches. They may also aid in the deduction of the size of massive or cystic acne lesions.



The global increase in the prevalence of skin problems such as severe acne and pimples is expected to boost the market for anti-acne dermal patches. One of the primary reasons driving market expansion is the rising need for fast acne treatment and medication. Moreover, the increased demand for anti-acne dermal patches among the public, particularly among teenagers, as a result of its widespread promotion on social networking sites has encouraged its acceptance over the last several years.



Key players operating in the global Anti-acne dermal patch market are:



• Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC.

• ZitSticka

• 3M

• Rael

• Peach & Lily

• Sephora USA, Inc.

• Urban Outfitters

• Starface

• Welly

• Hero Cosmetics

• DermaAngel

• COSRX



To enhance their market position in the global anti-acne dermal patch market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



In 2021, Inflammatory acne type dominated the market with the largest market share, with 53.4%, and market revenue of 276.71 Million.



The acne type segment is divided into Inflammatory Acne and Non-Inflammatory Acne. In 2021, Inflammatory acne type dominated the market with the largest market share, with 53.4%, and market revenue of 276.71 Million. Inflammatory acne develops when bacteria invade a clogged pore. The immune system attempts to battle the germs, resulting in inflammation and, in some instances, more severe forms of blemishes. Though it can be worsening to live with, there are several treatments available for inflammatory acne, as well as measures to lessen the likelihood or severity of subsequent outbreaks.



In 2021, Herbal Based ingredients accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.12% and market revenue of 290.81 Million.



The ingredient type segment is divided into herbal based and chemical based. In 2021, Herbal Based ingredients accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.12% and market revenue of 290.81 Million. The intrinsic botanical components found in them make them effective acne-fighting medicines. A few are antimicrobial in nature, which means they can prevent acne-causing germs from growing on your skin. Some herbs have anti-inflammatory characteristics that improve your skin's ability to control visible damage and so avoid hypersensitivity concerns.



Pharmacies & Drug Stores accounted for the largest share of the market with 35% and market revenue of 181.37 Million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into pharmacies & drug stores, retail stores, and e-commerce platform. The Pharmacies & Drug Stores accounted for the largest share of the market with 35% and market revenue of 181.37 Million for Anti-acne dermal patch in 2021. The segment's growth can be attributable to the increasing use of over-the-counter (OTC) acne medications from the drugstore for personality.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Anti-acne dermal patch Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global Anti-acne dermal patch market, with a market share of around 33.4% and 1.08 Million of the market revenue in 2021. Due to the presence of several significant players in this region, Asia-Pacific is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. With the acceptance of an unsustainable diet, rising pollution, and youngsters reaching adolescence, the market is expected to increase significantly throughout the projected period. Furthermore, other growing countries such as India and China are likely to strengthen the region's industry. India is a startup hotspot, and some of the most well-known skincare businesses, such as SkinKraft, mCaffeine, and Kama Ayurved, among others, are expected to propel the market forward.



The global Anti-acne dermal patch market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



