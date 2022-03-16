Intetics Has Been Recognized More than 20+ Times in 2021 and Opened 2022 with New Achievements

NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 27+ years of experience in custom software development, we believe that every client, partner, and team member – each one – is an integral part of the progress and future industry development in different domains.



Our core target is to provide your business with the high-quality, personalized service that you deserve to meet your needs and challenges. Intetics is where our clients are.

Let's share the recognitions and awards we are honored to achieve together.

And we have come far! Here’s a snapshot of how Intetics is faring in 2022:

27 years of work 900 employees 38 countries 500 clients

Although it’s still early 2022, Global Software Market is continuing to scale and customers make their choice of TOP providers :

1. 5 Categories! Intetics Inc. is One of Clutch’s Top Development and IT Services Firms!

2. Intetics successfully passed the Audit for Compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001.

3. Intetics made the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List by IAOP for the 16th year in a row.

4. Techreviewer recognizes Intetics as a TOP Software Development Company in 2022.



Intetics makes an impact and contributes to the IT industry development in every region of its presence.

1. Intetics supports the launch of Diia City, which will allow Ukraine to become Europe’s largest IT hub.

To be continued…

The year 2021 was also very important for making an impact on the industry and on our clients’ projects. The received nominations and achievements reflect Intetics’ main aim and value of providing clients with the best experience.

In 2021, Intetics was honored to receive multiple awards and recognitions:

1. Reliable Partner with Quality Services – Intetics Inc. Named as International Software Development Company of the Year 2021 by Gamechangers™.

2. CEE Digital Solutions Awards 2021 Intetics Inc. Recognized as a Top Solutions Provider.

3. The Top Healthcare App Developers in 2021 by the Techreviewer.

4. The GSA UK 2021. Boris Kontsevoi, CEO and President, Intetics Inc. – Strategic Leader of the Year.

5. Intetics Made the Inc. 5000 for the 9th Time.

6. Intetics is recognized as One of The Manifest’s TOP Ukrainian Companies.

7. Intetics New Slide Website: 3 WebAwards and a Winner in 3 Categories.

8. A Topmost Artificial Intelligence Company to Look Out for in 2021.

9. Boris Kontsevoi has been listed as one of the “ Top 100 Tech Innovators and Influencers” by the Intercon 2020-2021 Awards Program.

10. Intetics Joins the AWS Competency Program Under 4 Categories.

11. Intetics Made the IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list for the 15th year in a row.

12. Intetics is shortlisted for 5 categories in The Global Sourcing Association’s (GSA) Strategic Sourcing Awards.

13. Intetics is listed as one of the Top Android App Development Companies of February 2021 by Topdevelopers.co.

In 2021, Intetics made its contribution to the global IT industry through several achievements:

1. Intetics has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact – the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

2. Intetics supports Wikipedia – together creating a better future for the world through the online exchange of free, independent knowledge.

3. Intetics has become a member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles community.

4. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Agile Manifesto, Intetics keeps rocking the IT Revolution. The Agile Manifesto opened for signature in October 2001. A few months later, in May 2002, Intetics’ founder and CEO, Boris Kontsevoi, signed it. To this day, Agile is one of the most popular SLDCs.

5. Intetics joins the Anti-Corruption Initiative of the United Nations.

Find out more about our Impacts to create a new one together!

We will be glad to provide value at every stage of your project.