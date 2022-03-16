Primelab Launches Viral NFT-Maker-App to Bring New Users to the NEAR Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by Primelab, NFT-Maker-App has officially launched on the NEAR protocol. Leading with a seamless user experience, NFT-Maker-App aims to take on mainstream audiences by making it accessible for anyone to create, mint, and share NFT's on the NEAR blockchain in a matter of seconds.

With over 700,000 new wallets being generated in 24h, the beta release of NFT-Maker-App saw huge demand from users, which pushed the boundaries of user growth on the NEAR ecosystem. This was a significant milestone for the team.

Web3 needs to make user-friendliness a priority to shape its future

The path to user democratization on Web3 starts with building products that people love. This has been a guiding principle for Primelab, the team behind the NFT-Maker-App.

PrimeLab Co-founder Ross Gates has commented: "We're here to make Web3 possible on NEAR. Our mission is to drive mass consumer adoption on the NEAR blockchain by empowering people and businesses to build Near-powered applications in minutes not months. Democratizing access to the NFT world is our first step."

Why NFTs

The merging of digital and physical worlds is currently taking shape, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seeing an increase in global adoption by mainstream consumers, brands, celebrities, artists, et al. NFT's represent a new realm of digitally-enabled experiences that will only continue to increase in popularity in the foreseeable future.

Further information about the NFT-Maker-App can be found at nftmakerapp.io.

About Primelab

Primelab is building an ecosystem of rich Web3 experiences and Dapps on the Near ecosystem.

About Near

Listed as the 3rd fastest-growing crypto ecosystem for developers in 2021, Near Protocol is built by a world-class team of engineers and entrepreneurs, including world champions and medalists of the International Collegiate Programming Contest, as well as Google Code Jam and TopCoder winners. Near is backed by top venture capitals such as A16z, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, and Baidu Ventures.

