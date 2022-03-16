Puppet Named to Constellation ShortList™ for DevOps

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for DevOps. The technology vendors and service providers nominated deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.



Puppet provides infrastructure automation that simplifies complexity for the masses in order to strengthen customers’ security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud.

“We are delighted to once again be named to Constellation’s ShortList™ for DevOps,” said Abby Kearns, CTO, Puppet. “As the pioneer of infrastructure as code and the DevOps movement, Puppet thrives on delivering great software that promises peace of mind and gives operators back their time. Our holistic approach to infrastructure automation with products that are responsive and predictive by design is the embodiment of DevOps.”

"Congratulations to Puppet for making the Constellation ShortList™ for DevOps,” said Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “Puppet was a founding member of the list, which has become an invaluable tool for CxOs to accelerate their software selection decisions through trusted, validated and leading software vendors.”

“The Great Refactoring is among us. Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions. Our analysts' recent updates to The ShortList™ reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy side clients,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As leaders make the tough decisions in vendor selection, we hope The ShortList™ speeds the decision-making process and helps buyers find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.