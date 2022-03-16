CryptoHero Launches Trade-To-Earn Crypto Bots Marketplace

Singapore, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novum Global Ventures, the company behind CryptoHero (www.cryptohero.ai), today announced the launch of its Bots Marketplace. The Marketplace offers experienced crypto traders an avenue to earn additional income by leasing their crypto trading bots to other users. The traders can set their own monthly subscription fees with the platform taking 20% as fees.

The Bots Marketplace also gives users new to the world of automated trading, a jumpstart as these new users can simply select the bots that are already proven in real world trading.

“Our revolutionary Bots Marketplace caters to both experienced and new users. For the experienced users who are already profiting from their well-configured bots, they can now earn additional revenue by leasing out their bots to other users. For the new users, the Bots Marketplace solved one of their greatest dilemma – what settings are good for a trading bot to be profitable.”, said Christopher Low, CEO and founder of CryptoHero.

CryptoHero’s Bots Marketplace is a major feature under the latest v1.5 release. CryptoHero can be accessed at the following URL – https://www.cryptohero.ai. It is available on the web, iOS and Android platforms. CryptoHero offers free and paid plans catering to the diverse needs of its users.

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures is a company headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout Southeast Asia. It invests in innovative blockchain startups and is behind the highly successful CryptoHero – a crypto trading bot software. CryptoHero was launched in early 2021 and has gained rave reviews among its users all over the world. Its founding team consists of experienced fund managers who operates digital asset funds.