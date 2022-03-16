Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Recognized at Community Association Institute Awards

Fairfield, NJ, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC-NJ) was recently recognized with several awards at the Community Association Institute (CAI) New Jersey chapter’s 2021 annual awards ceremony. CMC NJ was also the super sponsor for the awards dinner.

CMC-NJ’s Nicole Martone, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, was named 2021 Candice Bladt Community Manager of the Year. This award honors Candice Bladt, a former member of the 2005 CAI NJ networking committee and the youngest community manager in the nation to ever earn the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). Ms. Bladt was a valued member of the CMC NJ team at the time of her death in 2006. The winner of the award is selected through a nomination process and voted on by the CAI-NJ membership.

Another CMC-NJ team member, Michael Pesce, PCAM®, was recognized as a member of the 2021 Legislative Action Committee, which was named the Committee or Work Group of the Year. This award is given to the committee that has been the most successful in achieving its goals and objectives for the entire year. The winner of this award is also selected through a nomination process that is voted on by the CAI-NJ membership.

CAI-NJ is dedicated to enhancing the quality of community association living through education, legislative advocacy, and professional development. They provide continuous education and resources to help members stay abreast of the current news, laws, and issues affecting community associations throughout the State of New Jersey. CMC-NJ is proud to have several team members who are actively involved in the operations of CAI-NJ through various leadership committees.

In 2022, CMC-NJ team members involved in CAI-NJ committees are:

Jackie Thermidor, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Legislative Action Committee

Nicole Martone, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Editorial Committee, Vice Chair

Robert DeSantis, Golf Committee

Liza Mandelbaum, Awards Committee

Katie Zsamba, Women’s Leadership Committee

“The CMC-NJ team is proud to partner with organizations like CAI that work to improve the vibrancy of communities in our area,” stated Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president. “To have our staff recognized at the CAI-NJ annual awards demonstrates our commitment to working with other industry leaders who value the advancement of the community association industry as much as we do.”

