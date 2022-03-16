Quadient helps DHL expand delivery network in Sweden with smart outdoor parcel lockers

English French

Paris, March 16, 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and major global parcel locker operator, announced today that DHL, world's leading logistics company, will be rolling out a significant number of Quadient’s smart parcel lockers in 2022, in outdoor locations in the largest regions of Sweden.

“This agreement further strengthens Quadient's investment in the Nordic region with the goal of becoming the largest global supplier of smart parcel lockers to carriers and retailers globally,” said Niklas Lundén, VP Sales and Operations Nordics at Quadient.

For Quadient, this strategic partnership with DHL in the region will help both companies reach their common goal of providing better and more sustainable delivery services to business customers and consumers. Parcel Pending by Quadient smart parcel lockers provide the customer significantly greater flexibility in when and where they want to pick up their parcels and this reduces the shipping cost considerably for both carrier and customer.

Managing Director DHL e-Commerce Solutions, Jonas Lindell, added: “The partnership with Quadient is completely in line with DHL’s strategy, offering greater flexibility for both customers and e-retailers. With a wider range of parcel lockers, we get closer to our customers and can in a simpler way be proactive in building up our delivery network. Quadient's solution also meets the strong demand we have on user-friendliness and simplicity in our customer interfaces.”

“Our smart parcel locker solutions have leading and safe technology, they are robust and built to endure the Nordic climate well. Our software is based on an open network solution, where any carrier or retailer can deliver packages into the same device, which is something we know will become an essential feature in the very near future,” said Niklas Lundén.

With more than 15,100 parcel locker stations installed worldwide, Quadient smart parcel locker solutions address carrier, retail, higher education, multifamily property and corporate needs to better manage their parcel deliveries and distribution. This partnership with DHL in Sweden marks another successful step in the international expansion of Parcel Pending by Quadient solutions.

