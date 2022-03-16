Ninja Fantasy Trader Announces Its First Trading Contest of NFTraders or Samurais

Miami, FL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Fantasy Trader is all set to become the world's first financial NFT game operating across the metaverse. The game will provide its users a platform to play under the P2E mechanism, which would be processed and operated with the help of dedicated NFTs known as NFTraders or Samurais. Before Ninja Fantasy Trader makes a statement across the digital ecosystem with its state-of-the-art model, the game is all set to bring its first presale of 3000 Samurais on the 18th of March for its users. This is only the first batch out of three collections.





While becoming part of the launch of the project, it is important to be aware of its dynamics. Ninja Fantasy Trader, by default, is a play-to-earn trading game. It offers users a competitive trading platform that deals across cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, and commodities. Users become a part of the platform through their NFTraders and perform trading across real-world data for winning prizes and rewards across the game. As it completes the essence of trading with cryptocurrencies across the platform, it gamified the complete trading process under the GameFi concept, combining the real and virtual world to perfection.

As this project is a combination of three different domains across the digital ecosystem, it has grabbed the attention of the major players across the market. Ninja Fantasy Trader combines cryptocurrency, NFTs, and metaverse to present the world with the first financial NFT game featuring multiple levels. The metaverse, known as Traderland, which has been built to cater to this concept, is built across eight different cities. The NFTs, which are minted across this first scheduled presale, along with the NFT drops that would follow this, act as the in-game characters that would power the metaverse. These NFTs or Samurais are known as NFTraders across the game with the motive of trading across the metaverse. The gameplay would be supported by a BEP-20 token, NTC (Ninja Token Coffee), acting as the in-game currency for this metaverse.

Ninja Fantasy Trader is bound to present one of the most important events of the project on the 18th of March. It will be featuring its first NFTs drop, which is referred to as the "First Trading Contest of Ninja Fantasy Trader." This event will act as the moment that would drive the future of this game to excellence. Ninja Fantasy Trader will be introducing its first batch of 3000 Samurais for minting with two more to come later. As a user mints an NFTraders across this contest, they will be provided an option of opening a trade, which is one essential benefit of being a part of the VIP membership. This trade would determine the value of the NFTraders corresponding to how that trade is going. Along with that, Ninja Fantasy Trader also announced a prize worth $10,000 in NFTraders and ETH for the people who would take part in the Trading Contest. This prize shall be distributed among the first three winners of the first batch of the presale, as this Trading Contest is only available for those who participate in the minting of the first batch.

CEO Ariel Eduardo Morales and his team are excited to welcome players into the first Trading Contest of Ninja Fantasy Traders, scheduled for the 18th of March. This shall provide them with the options of becoming a part of Traderland and numerous other planned projects which are a part of the game’s roadmap.

About Ninja Fantasy Trader

Ninja Fantasy Trader is all set to become the world's first financial NFT Game that features a metaverse offering unique gaming features to people. The project intends to provide traders with a haven, known as NFT-Companies, to structure their personal companies across the metaverse through NFTraders. This would be implemented and practically utilized across the project's metaverse, Traderland. Ninja Fantasy Trader has great potential and believes in improving the prevailing P2E structure positively.

