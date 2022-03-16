HAAS Alert Launches Giveback Campaign to Help Those Affected by Struck-By Incidents

Chicago, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, hundreds of first responders and work zone operators are struck and killed by motorists on American roads. As traffic fatalities continue to rise nationwide, these workers are at more risk than ever. Today, HAAS Alert, the company behind digital alerting solution Safety Cloud®, announced the launch of a permanent campaign dedicated to supporting the families of responders and roadway workers affected by struck-by collisions. HAAS Alert's Giveback Campaign commits permanent financial support to four leading national nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving each industry affected by these collisions.

HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign will donate funds to the following groups:

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) was founded in 1992 by the United States Congress in order to expand programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. As part of its mission, the NFFF provides resources to the families of firefighters lost in the line of duty and works to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is dedicated to its mission of honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is a principal organizer of the National Police Week observance each May and hosts a Candlelight Vigil each May 13th to honor all fallen officers. In addition, the Memorial Fund maintains the largest, most comprehensive database of line-of-duty officer deaths, conducts research into officer fatality trends and issues, and serves as an information clearinghouse.

The American Traffic Safety Services (ATSS) Foundation promotes roadway safety through charitable giving and public awareness programs. As the charitable arm of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA), the ATSS Foundation advances programs to reduce work zone deaths and injuries, provides scholarships for the loved ones of fallen or permanently disabled work zone workers, and maintains a National Work Zone Memorial to honor the lives of fallen roadway workers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers, public safety officers, and children.

The Survivor Fund was established in 2005 by the International Towing and Recovery Museum to provide immediate financial support to families of towing operators who lose their lives in the line of service to the motoring public. When tragedy strikes and towing families are at the greatest time of need, the Survivor Fund offers a lifeline and support for those impacted while working to promote the fallen and ensure that they are not forgotten. The museum is also home to the Wall of the Fallen, a permanent memorial commemorating all towing operators lost in the line of duty.

Hundreds of thousands of collisions involving emergency vehicles, work zones, and tow trucks occur annually, posing significant risk to construction workers, emergency responders, and the communities they serve. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities reached their highest number since 2006 in the first nine months of 2021, making roads more dangerous than ever for the people that work on them. Data from the Emergency Responder Safety Institute shows that 65 responders were struck and killed in 2021, an all-time high, and more than 100 construction workers are struck and killed annually in roadway work zones, according to the National Work Zone Safety Clearinghouse.

HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign is directly inspired by the company’s broader mission of making vehicles and roads safer and smarter. HAAS Alert’s digital alerting solution Safety Cloud works to reduce the risk of struck-by incidents by delivering real-time alerts from active responder vehicles and work zones to approaching drivers on the road. Safety Cloud alerts are delivered through HAAS Alert's industry-leading connected safety partners, including navigation apps like Waze and leading vehicle brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo from global automaker Stellantis . By alerting drivers up to 30 seconds in advance, Safety Cloud alerts have been shown to reduce the risk of collision by 90% while reducing hard-braking by 80%.

“We’re working towards a future where these tragic events are a relic of the past, but unfortunately today there are hundreds of families impacted by these incidents every year” says Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “We share the commitment of these four organizations to ensure that these everyday heroes and community servants aren’t forgotten, and we’re proud to commit to a permanent and lasting partnership with each of them.”

To learn more about HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign, visit haasalert.com/giveback.