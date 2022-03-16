Proactive news headlines including Endeavour Mining, The Good Shroom, GGX Gold, Etruscus Resources, ReVolve Renewable Power and New Age Metals

New York , March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Thunderbird Entertainment series Reginald the Vampire gets 10-episode pickup from Hulu and Prime Video click here
- Vuzix signs distribution deal with Converge IoT to include sale of its smart glasses on T-Mobile's 5G network click here
- Nickel trading suspended on LME click here
- Endeavour Mining appoints Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as its board chair and Ian Cockerill as senior director click here
- PI Financial initiates coverage on Wishpond Technologies as a 'Buy', highlights strong growth prospects click here
- Healixa says it has secured additional indications of interest from WATERislife for Caribbean projects click here
- Mountain Valley MD welcome immunologist Elizabeth Norton to an advisory position for supporting its key Quicksome vaccine click here
- The Good Shroom sees strong sales of its portfolio of cannabis, functional mushrooms and beverage brands click here
- GGX Gold reports assays from last year's Gold Drop drilling with Perky vein a highlight click here
- Great Atlantic Resources completes diamond drilling program at its Mascarene property in New Brunswick click here
- PlantX Life kicks off same-day grocery delivery across Ottawa and Toronto click here
- Global Energy Metals executes drilling contract with Schonknecht click here
- Drilling for 2022 work at the Millennium Project in NW Queensland click here
- Q BioMed announces publication of research supporting efficacy and development of its Uttroside-B chemotherapeutic to treat liver cancer click here
- BioSig Technologies appoints John Sieckhaus as chief operating officer click here
- New Age Metals identifies additional prospective structural trends from high-resolution UAV-borne magnetic surveys over its lithium properties click here
- Helix BioPharma announces sudden passing of interim CEO Slawomir Majewski click here
- Fabled Copper updates on drone survey at Magnum deposit at Muskwa project click here
- AIM ImmunoTech wins IND clearance from FDA to proceed with Phase 2 study of Ampligen for treating locally advanced pancreatic cancer click here
- Champion Gaming says subsidiary EdjSports signs syndication agreement with Playmaker brand Yardbarker click here
- Mednow launches Total Health personalized plans to counter consumer confusion about supplements click here
- Harvest One says its Dream Water and LivRelief brands reach agreement with Flat River Group to increase e-commerce distribution in the US click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy receives TSXV approval for its Rincon West and Pocitos property acquisitions click here
- Red Pine Exploration says drilling at Darwin-Grace area at Wawa property underlines the former mine's gold potential click here
- QC Copper and Gold says new assay results at Opemiska project confirm “excellent expansion potential” click here
- Todos Medical completes acquisition of key assets and intellectual property from NLC Pharma click here
- CULT Food Science invests in cell-based milk company Opalia click here
- ESE Entertainment signs agreement with GP Metaverse to help organize sim racing tournaments and events for the NFT community click here
- Information Services Corporation reports rise in 4Q revenue, buoyed by the Saskatchewan real estate sector click here
- Empower Clinics provides business update on continued growth click here
- Etruscus Resources finds several new high-grade gold targets at Lewis property, Newfoundland click here
- ReVolve Renewable Power to start trading on TSXV following reverse takeover; grants stock options click here
- European Metals says interim losses narrow as development of Cinovec lithium/tin project advances click here
