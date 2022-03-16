English French





PRESS RELEASE

16 March 2022

EDF SIGNS FOR 10.25 BILLION EUROS OF BANKING FACILITIES

EDF announces the conclusion yesterday of some bilateral term loans for a total amount of 10.25 billion euros(1). These facilities have a maturity of 3 years and do not include any breakup cost in case of early repayment.

These loans were concluded with a group of 9 banks.

This transaction does increase the financial flexibility of the Group for the coming years.

(1) Part of which is in dollars.





This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment