Boston Business Journal Names Risk Strategies a Middle Market Leader

BOSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, announced it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. Risk Strategies ranked 6 on the list which was revealed during the BBJ’s 2022 Middle Market Leader Awards luncheon event on March 16 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Risk Strategies was also honored with the Middle Market Dealmaker of the Year award in recognition of the 32 acquisitions the firm completed in 2021.

Founded in 1997 in Boston, Risk Strategies provides comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Private Client Services risks. The company is growing quickly, ranking number 16 on the Top 100 P&C Broker List and number 10 on the list of Privately held brokerages.

“We are pleased that our firm’s incredible story of ongoing success and growth has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “Since our founding 25 years ago, we have been focused on providing specialty expertise to help clients manage risk. Even as we’ve grown, our original values of delivering a specialist approach to risk remains intact.”

Risk Strategies continues to acquire complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company over the last two decades.

Compiled through research by the publications staff, the list includes both private and public companies across all industries - from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue.

"It’s a privilege to once again honor these middle-market companies for their growth in the past few years," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies have shown durability and innovation in continuing to grow their businesses even during the challenges of the pandemic."

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com .