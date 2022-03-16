Blood Bank Information Systems Market Size Worth $1,103.95Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Blood Bank Information Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Blood Banks), and Geography”, the global blood bank information systems market growth is driven by the increasing number of blood donations and blood donors and the rising prevalence of hematologic diseases.









Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 659.87 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,103.95 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 140 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type (Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Blood Banks), and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Blood Bank Information Systems Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Cerner Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Haemonetics Corporation; WellSky; Hemosoft; Integrated Medical Systems; Soft Computer Consultants, Inc.; IT Synergistics; Psychē Systems Corporation; and Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the blood bank information Systems market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities in the the blood bank information Systems market.









The developments done by the companies in the blood bank information Systems market have been characterized as organic and inorganic developments. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as expansion. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the blood bank information Systems market were acquisitions and partnerships. These growth strategies have aided the market players in the expansion of their business and enhanced their geographic presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped in strengthening their customer base and increasing the product portfolio in blood bank information Systems market. The companies have maximized their growth with several inorganic strategies to enhance the market value and position in the blood bank information Systems market. For instance,

In Jan 2022, Wellsky and Option Care Health Inc., the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced to launch CommonWell Health Alliance (“CommonWell”) services in Quarter 2 of 2022, enabling better care coordination for the more than 250,000 unique patients Option Care Health serves annually.

In December 2021, in collaboration with industry experts, SCC Soft Computer developed an interface directly to the National Antibody Registry, with the goal to increase transfusion safety by improving shared patient antibody information between various facilities. SCC’s SoftBank application queries the registry to augment patient antibody information with antibodies identified by other facilities, eliminating potential transfusion reactions. The application also provides patient antibody testing results to the registry to share them with other facilities.









Globally, blood donations and blood donors are increasing, owing to the rising prevalence of hematological diseases and an upsurge in accidents, thereby increasing the demand for blood bank information Systems. The demand for blood donations is increasing due to the rising prevalence of hematological diseases across the world. According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), one person in the US is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma around every 3 minutes. In addition, the US recorded around 186,400 cases of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma in 2021. Furthermore, out of an estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases in the country, approximately 9.8% were blood cancer cases in 2021.

The increasing prevalence of blood cancer, such as leukemia, leads to a significant rise in blood transfusion procedures and bone marrow cell transplants thus propelling blood bank information Systems market. According to American Red Cross, around 29,000 units of red blood, nearly 5,000 units of platelets, and 6,500 units of plasma are required every day for various hematologic diseases in the US. Additionally, 16 million blood components are transfused for different blood-related illnesses such as blood cancer and others each year in the US. Also, they have reported that more than 1.8 million people was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Thus, the rising hematologic diseases propel the demand for blood transfusions, which fuels the growth of the global blood bank information Systems market.









The rising partnerships and collaborations of blood centers and huge companies have also resulted in the propulsion of the blood bank information Systems market. For instance, in January 2022, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. announced its collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to develop the BBC’s next-generation blood establishment computer Systems.





















