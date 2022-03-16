GulfCoin Presale Launched on March 15, 2022 and reached 30M coin on the first day

Manchester, UK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale stage has reached 30 million GulfCoin sales on its first day, with the United Kingdom on top of the buyers` list followed by China, then United Arab Emirates, GulfCoin is offering its investors one billion coins (10% of total supply).





GulfCoin is a new cryptocurrency supported by multiple projects, including an exchange, trading platform, NFT marketplace, gaming, and more. Created by a visionary team of Arab entrepreneurs and experienced developers from across the world, GulfCoin aims to provide digital payment solutions to all.

Those who buy and hold GulfCoin will enjoy multiple benefits and get a chance to generate passive income. Holders will also be part of the GulfCoin mission to foster blockchain and crypto adoption and usher in an era of financial inclusion.

GulfCoin’s presale has already been listed on top ICO tracking sites Coinsniper and Coin listing. Participants will be able to buy GulfCoin via the project’s website during the presale’s 90 day period.

What Features Make GulfCoin Stand Out?

GulfCoin seeks to offer access to decentralized financial and electronic payment solutions, especially those marginalized from the legacy banking system. Hence, GULF has come up with its biggest project, GULF Cash, a digital payment system at the core of GulfCoin. It is designed to bring digital financial services to the masses.

The project serves as a secure, fast, and user-friendly payment gateway that facilitates the widespread use of GulfCoin for everyday transactions. Thousands of e-commerce stores, websites, and merchants can leverage GULF Cash to make and receive payments using cryptocurrency.

GulfCoin also integrates a unique one-to-one burning strategy designed to generate value for its holders. The burning mechanism will be applied constantly throughout the ongoing presale; for every GulfCoin a user buys, the protocol will take one coin out of circulation forever.

Unlike other projects with opaque burning strategies, The GULF team promises to implement their burn transparently, offering real data that investors can monitor.

Another key GulfCoin feature is its limited staking packages tailor-made for community members seeking discounts and extra rewards. The platform offers three limited packages that allow holders to generate passive income for locking their coins for a predetermined period.

The GULF team prioritizes the safety of its users and has passed an audit by German-based smart contract security provider Solidproof.

About GULF Project

GulfCoin is a new crypto project looking to empower the masses to embrace the blockchain revolution by making digital services and facilities accessible to all.

The project launched GulfCoin, a BEP-20 token built by a team of top-notch multinational developers. The dev team is inspired and supported by a visionary team of Arab financiers who sought to create a digital currency to honor the Gulf countries.

GulfCoin serves as the utility coin of the entire GULF ecosystem that supports multiple projects, including the GULF exchange, blockchain, NFT marketplace, and gaming. To learn more about the project and its native coin, check out the resources below:

