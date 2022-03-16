The biopreservation media providers market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 23.57%, during the period 2021-2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Biopreservation Media Providers Market, 2021-2035 ” report to its list of offerings.

Several companies across the globe are now offering a variety of biopreservation media that assist the transport and storage of cells, tissues and organs, across various preservation conditions. It is worth highlighting that such pre-formulated media ensure product quality, efficacy, viability and post preservation high cell recovery. Given the inclination of industry stakeholders towards the field of cellular therapy, regenerative medicine and biobanking, the demand for biopreservation media intended for clinical purposes is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

Key Market Insights

Over 190 biopreservation media are presently offered across the globe

Of these, majority (over 70%) of the media can be preserved using cryogenic / LN2 vapor phase storage. Further, more than 60% of the biopreservation media are serum free. Around 55% of the biopreservation media are used for the storage of somatic cells.

More than 60 companies claim to be engaged in offering biopreservation media

North America emerged as a key hub for companies offering biopreservation media, featuring the presence of more than 65% the providers, primarily in the US. Within Europe, most of the media providers are located in Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Around 35% of the biopreservation media providers are small companies, having 11-50 employees

The service providers’ landscape is dominated by players that were established between 1991-2000, representing 27% of the total number of stakeholders. Further, more than 65% of the providers are private firms.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of 56%, between 2015 and 2020

Majority of the deals inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain were manufacturing and supply agreements (45%), followed by product distribution agreements (31%). Also, more than 50% of the collaborators in this domain are based in North America.

Bowman strategy clock is used to comprehend the pricing strategy adopted by players

The framework enables evaluation of the price of biopreservation media offered by companies, based on 5+ parameters, including preservation condition, type of serum, type of biological sample, packaging volume, packaging format and area of application. It is worth highlighting that for the purpose of this analysis, we have used a proprietary equation in order to calculate the likely price of media.

North America is anticipated to capture over 40% of the global market share in 2035

In 2035, more than 45% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of biopreservation media that can be preserved using cryogenic storage. Further, over 50% of the market in 2035 will be occupied by serum free media.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering biopreservation media?

Which is the preservation condition supported by majority of the biopreservation media?

What are the key geographical regions where biopreservation media providers are located?

What partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the biopreservation media market?

What are the key factors influencing the price of biopreservation media?

What are the likely market opportunities for different types of biopreservation media in the emerging market?

What are the anticipated future trends related to biopreservation media providers’ market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the biopreservation media providers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Preservation Condition

Cryogenic / LN2 Vapor Phase

Frozen (Ultra-Low) / Deep Frozen

Frozen / Cold Chain

Refrigerated

Type of Serum

Fetal Bovine Serum Containing Media

Fetal Calf Serum Containing Media

Human Serum Containing Media

Serum Free Media

Type of Biological Sample

Germline Cells / Sten Cells

Organs

Somatic Cells

Tissues

Area of Application

Diagnostic Use

Research and Development

Therapeutic Use

Type of Packaging Format

End Users

Region

North America

Europe

Asia

MENA

Latin America

Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its pipeline, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

BioLife Solutions

Cell Applications

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck

Thermo Fischer Scientific

United States Biological

ZenBio

