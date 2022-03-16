KingSpeed Launches Official NFT Marketplace, Strengthening its Position in the GameFi Industry

Hanoi, Vietnam, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beta test event of KingSpeed, a 3D racing NFT game, has ended with over 7,000 users joined with the total rewards of $10,000.Kingspeed continues on pace to launch their marketplace in March. The marketplace will allow users to buy and trade cars from player to player.

There are three key features of the marketplace to keep in mind.

- Market: all product listings will be displayed here. You can filter that and customize to your needs.

- History: shows all the records of your previous transactions within KingSpeed Marketplace.

- Wishlist: save your desired items to buy them later on.

During the first month from the launch date (March 15th - April 15th), Kingspeed will eliminate all service fees when trading NFTs on the Marketplace. After that, with all successful transactions, the sellers will have to pay a fee equivalent to 2% of the selling price. The company will also launch other features like: selling mystery boxes, special NFT cars and car renting.

The community can start selling and buying NFT on Kingspeed’s Marketplace. In order to celebrate this special milestone, KingSpeed will host a contest called "KingSpeed NFT Trading competition" for people with the most trading volume on Marketplace.

The key takeaways about this competition include :

Time: 13:00 UTC March 15th - 13:00 UTC March 25th.

1st Prize: $300, 2nd prize: $200, 3rd prize: $100

For further information and updates about their event, join KingSpeed’s Official Global Telegram Group.

About King Speed:

King Speed is a Free-to-play and Play-to-earn blockchain-based racing game where players use NFT cars and equipment to challenge other players in a huge and ever-expanding racing world that we created. In Kingspeed, users can collect rare virtual items including Cars, Drivers, Gears, and Race Tracks.

Media Contact: Cherry Khuc, hello.kingspeed@gmail.com

