Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Size Worth $5.34Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Meropenem, Doripenem, Imipenem, Tebipenem, and Others), Indication (Bacterial Meningitis, Acute Pelvic Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, Intra-Abdominal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies)”, the global carbapenem-based antibiotics market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of gram-negative bacterial infections, the increasing production of generics drugs, the significant growth in hospital-acquired bacterial infections and the rise in incidence of antimicrobial resistances increased the demand for broad spectrum antibiotics. However, the tedious and expensive process for the development of antibiotics hampers the growth of the market.









Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027228/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,964.57 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,346.62 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 180 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market implement various organic developments that led to dynamic improvements in the market. Various organic growth strategies, such as product launch, product approval, and product development, enhance the market growth. Similarly, several companies are implementing inorganic numerous strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, merger & acquisition.









Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027228/











In January 2022, Spero Therapeutics received Priority Review designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and confirmed the acceptance for substantive review of the New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for tebipenem HBr oral tablets for treatment in adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms.

In October 2021, Spero Therapeutics announced the submission of New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms. The company further announced to work along with FDA during the NDA review process for tebipenem HBr’s anticipated launch in the second half of 2022.

In February 2022, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd entered in partnership with its parent company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd to launch phase 1 study in the US on a new drug candidate ("KSP-1007") for carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections. The launch was a result of a joint research project between Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and the Kitasato Institute in Japan.









Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027228











In January 2021, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd announced that the central government has listed three companies along with Hyderabad based Aurobindo Pharma that qualified for financial support under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical key starting materials (KSMs), drug intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Aurobindo Pharma Ltd made an investment of USD 407.394 million to set up production facilities for three eligible products.

Global Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market: Key Insights – Future Trend

Technological developments in the pharmaceutical industry led to drastic evolution and better treatment. The pharmaceutical industry has incorporated intelligent technologies such as deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to develop new antibiotics. Researchers are working to establish tools and platforms for identifying new antibiotics. It is expected that the novel technologies in new antibiotic discoveries are supposed to change the overall antibiotics market. However, developing antibiotics for gram-negative bacteria is challenging, as various drugs are still developing.

The major challenge during the antibiotic development is limited permeability of molecule across bacterial envelope. This has allowed researchers to develop a new platform called computational antibiotic screening (CLASP), which helps identify potential drug molecules through porins. CLASP has the advantage of coarse grain (CG) resolution, advanced sampling techniques, and a parallel computing environment that maximizes its performance. Thus, it is expected that CLASP will be enabled or accelerate the new antibiotic drug for gram-negative bacterial infections, thus further leading to significant market growth.









Buy Premium Copy of Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027228/











Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into meropenem, doripenem, imipenem, tebipenem, and others. The others segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The others segment consists of drugs such as Ertapenem, Vabomere, and Sulopenem (pending FDA approval) that falls under the carbapenem family. The drugs are used to treat various bacterial infections caused by gram negative bacteria. Many infections, such as includes cUTIs, bronchopulmonary infection, complicated intra-abdominal infections, Acute pelvic infections, lower respiratory tract infections, gynecologic infections, and pseudomonas infections, can be treated with carbapenem-based antibiotics treatment. The segment is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market due to constant developments in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing incidence of bacterial infections, and growing regulatory approvals for drugs.

























Browse Adjoining Reports:

Carbapenem Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type ( Meropenem, Doripenem, Imipenem Tebipenem, and Others ); Indication ( Bacterial Meningitis, Acute Pelvic Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, and Others ); and Distribution Channel ( Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies )

Antibiotics and Antimycotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Quinolones (Fluoroquinolones), Sulfonamides, Tetracyclines, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Others); Action Mechanism (Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors), and Geography

Enterobacteriaceae Infection Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Beta-Lactams Drugs, Carbapenems Drugs, Fluoroquinolones Drugs, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography

Systemic Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Penicillin, Tetracycline, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Others); Indication (Urinary Tract Infections, Acne, Respiratory Tract Infections, Skin or Soft Tissue Infection, Dental Disorders, Diabetic Foot Infections, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Aminoglycoside Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Neomycin, Tobramycin, Gentamicin, Amikacin, Paromomycin, Streptomycin, Kanamycin, Others); Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Others); Application (Urinary tract infection, Respiratory tract Infection, Skin Infections, Others) and Geography

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software); Technology (Immunochemistry, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics); Application (MRSA, Streptococcus, Clostridium, Vancomycin-resistant enterococci, Carbapenem-resistant Bacteria, Respiratory virus)





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: