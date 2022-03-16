Meet The Insurance Navy Mascot - The Admiral

Palos Hills, Illinois, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palos Hills, IL based Insurance Navy Brokers (INB) is pleased to introduce their new mascot to the community: the Admiral. Keeping in theme with their navy branding and deep commitment to their community, the Admiral stands to help Insurance Navy Brokers become a much more recognizable name in the world of affordable and reliable auto insurance.

According to Insurance Navy Brokers, insurance companies set themselves apart from their peers via colorful, memorable mascots as much as they do via their products and auto insurance services. A mascot that makes an impression on the customer can help make an insurance product feel more unique, in turn giving the insurer itself more character. In time, the propagation of such mascots and their associated brand identity can lead to the insurance company becoming a household name.

Understanding this, Insurance Navy Brokers set out to create a mascot that represented their insurance companies values and goals. Notably, the purpose of the mascot should not be to show off the artist’s skill. Instead, it should make it easy for the customer to remember the brand (and what it stands for) with a single glance. As a result, simple, yet evocative characters are preferred for this purpose (though some exceptions do exist). After many iterations and internal discussions, the insurer is delighted to introduce the Admiral to the world.

“Even when Insurance Navy was just getting started,” states Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh, “our mission statement has always been to provide our policyholders a level of service as if they have a naval fleet at their command. In a way, the Admiral isn’t just representing our company but also the customer.” Mascots are among the most effective ways to advertise a service, as businesses in a variety of industries around the world have discovered. As virtual brand ambassadors, they can make it easier for a customer to connect with the business’ products and insurance services — and Insurance Navy saw an opportunity here to help make car insurance both more accessible and understandable for their community.

Customers can already find the Admiral all over the insurer’s online platforms, inviting them to engage with Insurance Navy’s representatives on social media, online campaigns and so on. The company adds that plans are in motion to feature the Admiral even more prominently in the future, such as on billboards around the Chicagoland area. Further, the Admiral is being prepped to make a full animated appearance in online ads on multiple platforms, and Insurance Navy plans to roll him out in celebration posts and so on during upcoming holidays. Naturally, the Admiral will also attend all future company and community events. Those who wish to see the Admiral today are invited to visit the company’s official website. He is currently welcoming visitors to the Insurance Navy Auto Insurance page.

Other aspects of the car insurer’s online presence paint a similarly positive picture of the insurance services they provide. For instance, customers routinely share highly positive feedback regarding Insurance Navy and their car insurance policies, and their Palos Hills location has received hundreds of glowing reviews online on their affordable car insurance and other insurance products.

In their 5-Star Google review, F. Almusa says, “I’ve been to numerous insurance agencies for car insurance quotes for some time now and have never had a better experience. Linda was very informative, and I felt very comfortable dealing with someone who really knows what they’re doing. She had no hesitation with her answers to any and all of my questions regarding my auto insurance! Really happy with my experience!”

J. Geraci also says here, “I was standing outside nearly afraid to finally get car insurance so I could reinstate my license. Linda and their coworker were amazing and truly encouraged [me to take] this step toward progress and help me feel better about myself. I feel so comfortable and welcome here too. It's like a blessing.”

Insurance Navy Brokers comments that their team has always tried to make it easier for their community to understand their car insurance options and what opportunities lay before them. The Admiral is the company’s latest effort in this regard, and they look forward to receiving input from their customers as this mascot’s rollout continues.

Along with the Admiral, more information on Insurance Navy’s auto insurance products and services can be found on their official website. Customers are encouraged to contact their insurance agents to discuss their car insurance and other insurance needs in greater detail as well.

Insurance Navy is a provider of non-standard auto insurance, selling products in over 30 storefronts, a call center, and online (www.insurancenavy.com) in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, and California. In addition to auto insurance, the company sells other financial products and services, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and roadside assistance.





Insurance Navy provides non-standard car insurance to drivers for liability coverage that meets their state’s minimum limits. Insurance Navy specializes in providing SR22 insurance, which is a certificate of financial responsibility for high-risk drivers. They also offer homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and roadside assistance to complement their auto insurance offerings.

###

For more information about Insurance Navy Brokers, contact the company here:



Insurance Navy Brokers

Agnes Zabawa

3125006903

customerservice@insurancenavy.com

10338 S Harlem Ave, Palos Hills, IL 60465