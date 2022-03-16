Bahrain to Invest Multi Million Dollars on Data Center to Boost its Cloud First Strategy. Around 500 thousand Sq. Ft White Space will be Added - Arizton

Chicago, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A business-friendly environment, a strong regulatory framework, digitalization driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, deployment of 5G, and the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are among the major factors driving the Bahrain data center market. The availability of increasing investment in renewable energy especially from solar and wind energy to power data centers is a major attraction for Bahrain data center market players. Manama, Hamala, and Aksar to witness most of the investment during the forecast period.
The Bahrain data center market report includes insights on 5 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facility across Manama and other cities.
Bahrain Data Center Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|$363 Million (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|111 Thousand Sq. Ft (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|20.5 MW (2027)
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$187 Million (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|Over 10% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
AWS and Tencent Cloud to Enter Bahrain Data Center Market
Telecom operators, including Batelco, Zain, and stc are the major colocation operators in the Bahrain market. Cloud service providers such as AWS and Tencent Cloud will further expand the market. Moreover, other global operators also expect to enter the country.
In Bahrain, local enterprises, businesses, bank institutions, and international companies are the end-users for colocation services. In April 2021, the National Bank of Bahrain announced its plans to migrate IT operations to Batelco's data center in Hamala.
The Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) monitors the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP) and the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) in Bahrain, which has defined national energy efficiency and renewable energy targets for 2025, at 6% and 5%, respectively.
Bahrain Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Santiago
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Bahrain Data Center Market Trends & Drivers
- Bahrain is witnessing growth in connectivity with investments in submarine cables and internet exchange points.
- The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing adoption of cloud analytics, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several Bahrain-based organizations to invest in Big Data and IoT technology.
- Online shopping, even post-COVID-19, has increased the demand for online platforms compared to the traditional way of shopping. In addition, governments and private organizations migrated to digital platforms to maintain contactless services during the pandemic. Therefore, boosting the growth of the Bahrain data center market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2021-2027
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Bahrain
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 5
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01
- Coverage: 2 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Bahrain
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard.
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 5 data center construction contractors & sub-contractors, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors.
Bahrain Data Center Market Share & Segmentation
- In Bahrain, most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be a factor in adopting multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
- Bahrain data center market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction.
- In terms of storage, the Bahrain data center market will witness high adoption of hybrid storage devices that include high-capacity HDD and high-performance SSDs. For instance, in Bahrain, most organizations invest in deploying the hybrid cloud storage model.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Dar
- Hill International
- Linesight
- Mace
- Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
- DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- Zain
- Tencent Cloud
