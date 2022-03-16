The Need for Authentic and Inclusive Leadership Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 7

WESTPORT, Conn., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 7 at the Brookhaven Country Club. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role of technology executives in inspiring trust and taking an inclusive approach to drive innovation.

The summit will also feature bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey who will share how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership style can help engage employees and enable technology executives to win the global war for talent.

“Technology executives are playing a deeper role in guiding the social fabric of the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives who can inspire employees and foster an inclusive environment of trust can stimulate a collaborative and innovative culture and help attract and retain the people needed to succeed in the modern enterprise.”



World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Nellson Burns , VP, IS, BU CIO, Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile)

, VP, IS, BU CIO, Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile) Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mark Connelly , Global Information Security Senior Director, CISO, Boston Consulting Group

, Global Information Security Senior Director, CISO, Boston Consulting Group Patricia Connolly , CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared

, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, Global Practice Leader, Speed of Trust, FranklinCovey

, Bestselling Author, Global Practice Leader, Speed of Trust, FranklinCovey Jamey Cummings , Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search John Ferguson , Senior Director, Solutions Architecture, Americas, OutSystems

, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture, Americas, OutSystems John Foley , Founder & CEO, John Foley Inc.

, Founder & CEO, John Foley Inc. Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Janya Kieffer , CIO, Austin Industries

, CIO, Austin Industries Maria Lensing , SVP & CTO, McKesson Corporation

, SVP & CTO, McKesson Corporation Gerry Mecca , CIO, Tropicana Brands

, CIO, Tropicana Brands Claire Pendleton , Marketing Specialist, Insight

, Marketing Specialist, Insight Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry Angela Venuk, Former CIO – Gamestop, President, SIM DFW



Valued Partners for the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Centripetal, Fortinet, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Dallas Fort Worth, Skybox Security, SMC2, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2022 New York CIO Summit of America on April 5 at Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. World-class CIOs and industry executives at the industry’s top CIO conference will share insights on the role of the tech leader as enterprise change agent in fostering cultural change and enabling the digital business enterprise.

The summit will also feature bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey who will sharing autographed copies of his new book ‘Trust and Inspire’ and share how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership style can help engage employees and enable technology executives to win the global war for talent.

Prominent technology leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT

, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT Timicka Anderson , Head Consumer Products & Retail Sector -U.S. Commercial Bank – Global and National Industries, Citi; Co-Chair Command Shift, NPower

, Head Consumer Products & Retail Sector -U.S. Commercial Bank – Global and National Industries, Citi; Co-Chair Command Shift, NPower Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associate s

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associate Christopher Bernard , VP Digital Employee Experience, Wheels Up

, VP Digital Employee Experience, Wheels Up Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower

, Coalition Development Director, NPower David Fairman , Chief Security Officer APAC, Netskope

, Chief Security Officer APAC, Netskope Steve Fernandez , Global CTO, AIG

, Global CTO, AIG Scott Glenn , Partner, BearingPoint

, Partner, BearingPoint Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Yvonne Hyland , Head of Portfolio Business Development, B Capital Group

, Head of Portfolio Business Development, B Capital Group John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor FBI Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Shola Oyewole , VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics

, VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry Anna Ransley , CIO, GODIVA

, CIO, GODIVA Shantala Sadananda , EVP & Regional Managing Director, Globant

, EVP & Regional Managing Director, Globant Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Hugo Vliegen , VP, Product Management, Aryaka

, VP, Product Management, Aryaka Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics



Valued Partners for the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, BearingPoint, B Capital Group, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Software Improvement Group, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

