Worldwide Industry Leaders Launch Sixth Edition of Construction Startup Competition

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's corporate venture capital, and open innovation unit, announced today the open call for their sixth edition of Construction Startup Competition, the biggest challenge for startups in the construction industry. This 2022 edition reunites previous partners Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, GS Futures, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, and NOVA by Saint-Gobain, and welcomes Black & Veatch, a global engineering, construction, and consulting leader, Procore Technologies, leading US cloud-based construction software, and Zacua Ventures, a fund focused solely on the construction sector.

The global challenge is open for startups in their early stages up to their commercialization phase who have developed innovative solutions that help solve the industry's main challenges. All participants will be able to apply under four categories: Green Construction, Enhanced Productivity, Construction's Supply Chain, and Construction Future is Now. The application phase of the competition will remain open until Sept. 4, 2022.

Construction Startup Competition serves as a shortcut for all entrepreneurs who wish to knock on the doors of potential business partners that can help develop their solutions. "Participants can expect to engage with any of the host companies even before the competition comes to an end, going as far as receiving investment or setting up agreements in the months following their application," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures. "This competition has served as a shortcut for many startups to connect with top industry investors and begin their successful collaborations, and this year´s lineup guarantees it will be no exception."

The ten companies will thoroughly evaluate the applications before choosing the winners that will participate in a final Pitchday event in November 2022. The entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to showcase their solution to the competition's jurors, as well as leading companies and investors from the construction and technology industry.

Construction Startup Competition has seen over 2,000 startups from more than 80 countries participate since its first edition. With more partners joining CEMEX Ventures in the call to disrupt the construction industry, and with investment blooming in the Contech ecosystem, the 2022 edition is calling for all startups in the sector to take on the challenge and participate by applying at www.cemexventures.com/constructionstartupcompetition.

