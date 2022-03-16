Miromatrix to Participate in CareDx’s Xenotransplantation Innovation Day

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, announced its participation in CareDx’s Xenotransplantation Innovation Day, a virtual event that will feature a leading panel of transplant experts who will share the latest advancements in the field.



CareDx’s Xenotransplantation Innovation Day will be held on March 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Central Time / 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Eastern Time. The presentations and panel discussions will be held in a virtual format to enable a wide audience to learn from these experts.

The symposium will include an update on the world’s first living pig-to-human heart transplant from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, an update on the world’s first transplant of a gene-edited pig kidney from NYU Langone Health, and a development update regarding human-compatible organs from eGenesis and an update on bioengineered livers and kidneys for transplant from Miromatrix.

Registration for the Xenotransplantation Innovation Day is available here.

“We are honored to be invited to speak to the continued advancement and innovation in the transplant field, especially in regard to Miromatrix’s mission to bioengineer transplantable organs,” said Jeff Ross Ph.D, Miromatrix’s CEO. “The national organ transplant waiting list continues to grow, and Miromatrix remains dedicated to serving the transplant community. The innovation day hosted by CareDx brings together transplant experts and partners who all play a pivotal role in improving organ transplants, and Miromatrix looks forward to participating.”

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company’s initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

