Array Technologies Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, today announced that it is quickly progressing through the procedures required to complete its year-end reporting and expects to file its Annual Report in the coming weeks.



Once the date of filing is finalized the Company will also announce the timing of its fourth quarter earnings call where it will discuss the 2021 year-end results as well as the outlook for 2022.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

