InspireMD to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on Carotid Artery Disease Management and Stroke Prevention in combination with the CGuard™ Stent Platform & MicroNet™ Portfolio

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), a global developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease and stroke prevention, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on its CGuard Stent Platform and it’s MicroNet™ portfolio on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations from KOL’s Chris Metzger, MD, PhD, from Ballard Health, Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, FACS, FAHA, FAANS, from State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Sean Lyden, MD, from Cleveland Clinic, who will discuss the current unmet medical need in the carotid/neurovascular market, and how InspireMD’s products have the potential to offer a differentiated solution.

The InspireMD management team will provide a brief corporate overview and plans to utilize their proprietary MicroNet technology to make CGuard EPS and additional pipeline products the industry standard for sustained embolic protection, neurovascular protection, and stroke prevention.

Chris Metzger, MD, is Ballad Health’s System Chair of Clinical Research. The role of System Chair of Clinical Research is to oversee the advancement of clinical research activities within Ballad Health hospitals and clinics, including clinical trials. Dr. Metzger is a practicing interventional cardiologist who serves as director of Holston Valley Medical Center’s diagnostic catheterization and interventional labs. He has helped Holston Valley earn national and international acclaim in cardiology, and his work has led to significant growth in cardiac clinical trials and research.

Under Dr. Metzger’s leadership, the cardiology program at Holston Valley has performed as the No. 1 or No. 2 enroller in the United States and globally in at least 29 top research trials, including being the current leading enroller in four major trials. Advancements made through this work not only improved cardiac care for patients nationwide but have also given local patients first access to leading-edge treatments and therapies. He has also forged a strong professional relationship with Harvard Medical School. Seven times, he has hosted endovascular fellows to train at Holston Valley before completing their education.

Sean Lyden, MD is the Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

Dr. Lyden earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine following an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame. He served a residency in general surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. His training included a year long trauma research. He subsequently served a fellowship in vascular surgery at the University of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY.

Dr. Lyden performs more than 200 procedures each year. His specialty interests include failed endovascular aneurysm repair, drug coated balloon use in arterial disease, popliteal artery entrapment syndrome. Currently, he is involved in clinical trials studying various topics including thoracic and abdominal stent grafting; lower extremity interventional therapies with drug coated balloons, drug-eluting stents and percutaneous femoral popliteal bypass; carotid stenting; and deep venous thrombosis treatments.

He serves on the editorial boards of Endovascular Today and Annals of Vascular Surgery and serves as reviewer for several journals, including the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Annals of Vascular Surgery and the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. He has authored and co-authored more than 85 articles in leading publications, including the Journal of Vascular Surgery, New England Journal of Medicine and Circulation. He also has also authored chapters in several vascular textbooks.

Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD, PhD, FACS, FAHA, FAANS, is Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He joined UBNS in December 2006. Dr. Siddiqui completed fellowship training in Interventional Neuroradiology, Cerebrovascular Surgery and Neurocritical Care from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his Neurosurgical residency at Upstate Medical University and received his PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Rochester and medical degree from Aga Khan University in Pakistan. He is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, American College of Surgeons and American Heart Association. He is profoundly indebted to his mentors Nick Hopkins, Robert Rosenwasser, Charles Hodge and Shirley Joseph in shaping his career as a dual-trained cerebrovascular surgeon, clinician scientist and entrepreneur.

Dr. Siddiqui has over 500 peer reviewed publications, more than 50 chapters, almost 70,000 citations and an H index of 72. He is particularly proud of representing Buffalo and the U.S. at most major cerebrovascular conferences around the world with over 200 international presentations to date. He has designed, conducted and lead multiple major national and international clinical trials and currently serves as National and International Principal Investigator (PI) for multiple major funded multi-site trials. These efforts have significantly contributed to the success of the department, which was ranked 7th in academic impact in North America by the Journal of Neurosurgery.

He serves as Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer for the Jacobs Institute, a medical innovation center focused on accelerating device development in vascular medicine based in Buffalo, NY.

He leads the Canon Stroke & Vascular Research Center (CSVRC) at University at Buffalo. In addition, he serves as the Director of the Neurosurgical Stroke Service at the Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo, one of the busiest Comprehensive Stroke Services in New York State and the United States.

Dr. Siddiqui has continuously served on multiple scientific and educational committees of American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS). He is the Chairman of the Joint Section of Cerebrovascular Surgery of the AANS and CNS and Secretary for the SNIS. It has been a major focus for him to achieve consensus between the various organizations involved in fellowship training and credentialing for Neuroendovascular Surgery.

He serves as a Neurosurgeon Director on the Executive Committee of the SNIS Patient Safety Organization which runs the NVQI-QOD Quality Outcomes Registry.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR, and certain warrants are quoted on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPRZ.

For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

