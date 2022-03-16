Hallmark Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights:

  • Pre-tax loss was ($3.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to pre-tax loss of ($13.3) million reported during the same period in 2020. Pre-tax income was $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a pre-tax loss of ($115.8) million for fiscal 2020.

  • Net loss was ($2.5) million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to net loss of ($7.8) million, or ($0.43) per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Fiscal 2021 net income was $9.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($94.4) million, or ($5.20) per diluted share, for fiscal 2020.

  • Net combined ratio was 106.1% and 101.1% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 117.7% and 111.3% for the same periods the prior year.

  • Gross premiums written for fiscal 2021 decreased 12% compared to fiscal 2020. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written for fiscal 2021 would have decreased 9% compared to the same period of the prior year. (See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measures below).

  • Net premiums written for fiscal 2021 decreased 21% compared to fiscal 2020. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written for fiscal 2021 would have decreased 16% compared to fiscal 2020. (See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measures below).

  • Net catastrophe losses were $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 6.8 points of the net combined ratio as compared to $0.8 million, or 0.8 points of the net combined ratio for the same period the prior year. Net catastrophe losses were $18.3 million for fiscal 2021, or 4.8 points of the net combined ratio as compared to $23.1 million, or 4.9 points of the net combined ratio for fiscal 2020.

  • Net investment gain was $10.2 million for fiscal 2021, which included $4.2 million of unrealized gains on equity securities, as compared to net investment loss of $22.9 million, which included $23.3 million of unrealized losses on equity and other investment securities, during fiscal 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

 Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year
        
  2021  2020 % Change  2021  2020 % Change
($ in thousands)       
Gross premiums written$151,915 $161,671 -6% $653,754 $743,368 -12%
Net premiums written$69,975 $85,903 -19% $339,924 $428,332 -21%
Net premiums earned$86,509 $109,884 -21% $379,290 $471,901 -20%
Investment income, net of expenses$2,139 $2,606 -18% $9,715 $12,920 -25%
Investment (losses) gains, net$1,100 $5,005 -78% $10,222 $(22,894)145%
Net income (loss)$(2,545)$(7,810)67% $9,004 $(94,351)110%
Operating income (loss) (2)$(3,436)$(11,764)71% $929 $(13,399)107%
Net income (loss) per share - basic$(0.14)$(0.43)67% $0.50 $(5.20)110%
Net income (loss) per share - diluted$(0.14)$(0.43)67% $0.50 $(5.20)110%
Operating income (loss) per share - diluted (2)$(0.19)$(0.65)71% $0.05 $(0.74)107%
Book value per share$9.66 $9.24 4.5%    
             

(1) Other-than-temporary impairment is included in investment gains (losses), net

(2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Gross Premiums Written
Gross premiums written were $151.9 million and $653.8 million during the three months ended and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, representing a decrease of 6% and 12%, from the $161.7 million and $743.4 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2020.

Net Premiums Written
Net premiums written were $70.0 million and $339.9 million during the three months ended and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of 19% and 21%, from the $85.9 million and $428.3 million in net premiums written for the same periods in 2020.  

Net Premiums Earned
Net premiums earned were $86.5 million and $379.3 million for the three months ended and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of 21% and 20%, from the $109.9 million and $471.9 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2020.

Investments
Net investment income was $2.1 million and $9.7 million during the three months ended and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2.6 million and $12.9 million during the same periods in 2020. The decline in net investment income was primarily due to lower interest rates compared to the same periods during 2020 and an increase in the proportion of cash and short-term investments held relative to longer maturity investments.

Net investment gain was $1.1 million for the three months and $10.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net investment gain of $5.0 million and net investment losses of $22.9 million, for the same periods in 2020.   Net investment losses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 included $1.7 million of other-than-temporary impairments reported during the third quarter comprised solely of secured obligations of American Airlines, Inc. maturing in 2022 and 2023 that have since recovered to market prices in excess of 90% of par value.  The remaining net investment losses in fiscal 2020 were primarily due to sales of long-held equity securities in the first quarter of 2020 during the market decline associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These sales were a management decision to reallocate capital supporting the investment portfolio to insurance underwriting operations and were not reflective of investment views regarding the future prospects for the securities.

Fixed-income securities were $290.0 million as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $507.3 million as of December 31, 2020, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.4% compared to 2.7% as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 0.6 years and 74% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less.   As of December 31, 2020, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 0.8 years and 91% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of December 31, 2021, 14% of the total investment portfolio was invested in equity securities as compared to 5% as of December 31, 2020.

Total investments were $338.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $356.7 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $695.5 million or $38.27 per share.

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
Pre-tax loss was ($3.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to pre-tax loss of ($13.3) million reported during the same period in 2020.   Pre-tax income was $11.5 million for fiscal 2021, as compared to a pre-tax loss of ($115.8) million for fiscal 2020. The improvement in pre-tax results for fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year was primarily due to the absence of $46.0 million of impairment charges to goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets taken during the first quarter of 2020, a $131.7 million decrease in losses and LAE and a $11.5 million decrease in operating expenses and a $2.0 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by decreased revenue. The impairment charges during the first quarter of 2020 resulted from our determination that a significant decline in market capitalization below stockholders’ equity indicated the impairment of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets included in our balance sheet.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios
Losses and LAE for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $33.1 million and $131.7 million, as compared to the same periods during 2020, primarily due to improved prior year net loss reserve development, lower fiscal year net catastrophe losses and lower net premiums earned. There was $4.2 million and $6.0 million of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $25.0 million and $58.3 million during the same periods in 2020.   Net catastrophe losses were $5.9 million and $18.3 million during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $0.8 million and $23.1 million, during the same periods of 2020.  

The net loss ratio was 75.8% and 72.6% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 89.8% and 86.2% reported during the same periods in 2020. Catastrophe losses contributed 6.8 points and 4.8 points to the net loss ratio for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.8 points and 4.9 points for the same periods during 2020.   Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 4.9 points and 1.6 points to the net loss ratio for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 22.8 points and 12.4 points for the same periods during 2020.  

The net expense ratio was 30.3% and 28.5% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 27.9% and 25.1% during the same periods in 2020. The Company reported net combined ratios of 106.1% and 101.1% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 117.7% and 111.3% for the same periods during 2020. The increase in the expense ratio during the quarter includes $1.6 million of previously capitalized expenses related to the decision to discontinue pursuit of an initial public offering of a non-controlling ownership stake in the core business of its Specialty Commercial business segment. This expense added 1.8 points and 0.4 points to the expense ratio during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Net Income (Loss)
Net loss was ($2.5) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net income was $9.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net losses of ($7.8) million and ($94.4) million for the same periods during 2020.  

On a diluted basis per share, net loss was ($0.14) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net income was $0.50 per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net loss of ($0.43) per share and ($5.20) per share for the same periods in 2020.

Book Value Per Share
Book value per share increased 5% to $9.66 per share as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $9.24 per share as of December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating loss and operating loss per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (collectively, “Impairments”) from GAAP net income. The Impairments are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

    Weighted 
 Income (Loss)Less TaxNetAverageDiluted
($ in thousands)Before TaxEffectAfter TaxShares DilutedPer Share
Fourth Quarter 2021     
Reported GAAP measures$(3,113)$(546)$ (2,567)18,172$ (0.14)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$(1,100)$(231)$(869)18,172$(0.05)
Operating income$(4,213)$(777)$ (3,436)18,172$ (0.19)
      
Fourth Quarter 2020      
Reported GAAP measures$(13,284)$(5,474)$ (7,810)18,142$ (0.43)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$(5,005)$(1,051)$(3,954)18,142$(0.22)
Operating loss$(18,289)$(6,525)$ (11,764)18,142$ (0.65)
      
Fiscal 2021     
Reported GAAP measures$11,495 $2,491 $ 9,004 18,165$ 0.50 
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$(10,222)$(2,147)$(8,075)18,165$(0.44)
Operating income$1,273 $344 $ 929 18,165$ 0.05 
      
Fiscal 2020      
Reported GAAP measures$(115,768)$(21,417)$ (94,351)18,137$ (5.20)
Excluded impairment of goodwill and other intangibles$45,996 $273 $45,723 18,137$2.52 
Excluded loss portfolio transfer cost included in Losses and LAE$21,700 $4,557 $17,143 18,137$0.95 
Excluded investment (gains)/losses$22,894 $4,808 $18,086 18,137$1.00 
Operating loss$(25,178)$(11,779)$ (13,399)18,137$ (0.74)
      

In February 2020, Hallmark made the strategic decision to exit the contract binding line of the primary automobile business as a result of increasing claim severity and limited opportunity for meaningful rate increases. At that time, the Company began the process of non-renewing policies and placing in-force policies in runoff in accordance with state regulatory guidelines. Management believes that presenting gross and net premiums written excluding the contract binding line of the primary automobile business provides useful information to investors about the impact of this decision. A reconciliation of year-to-date GAAP gross and net premiums written to gross and net premiums written excluding the contract binding line of the primary automobile business is presented below.

  Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium
 20212020% Change 20212020% Change
($ in thousands)       
Reported written premium$653,754 $743,368-12% $339,924 $428,332 -21%
Less primary binding commercial auto$218 $25,420-99% $48 $23,694 -100%
Written premium excluding primary binding commercial auto$653,536 $717,948-9% $339,876 $404,638 -16%
        

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except par value) Dec. 31 Dec. 31
ASSETS 2021 2020
Investments:   
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $288,175 in 2021 and $502,167 in 2020)$290,073 $507,279 
Equity securities (cost: $42,120 in 2021 and $26,988 in 2020) 48,695  29,388 
Total investments 338,768  536,667 
Cash and cash equivalents 352,867  102,580 
Restricted cash 3,810  5,728 
Ceded unearned premiums 146,433  143,446 
Premiums receivable 90,621  120,332 
Accounts receivable 6,914  5,967 
Receivable for securities 1,326  913 
Reinsurance recoverable 549,964  497,846 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 6,811  17,840 
Intangible assets, net 819  1,322 
Federal income tax recoverable 18,217  24,691 
Deferred federal income taxes, net 8,906  8,724 
Prepaid expenses 2,389  2,648 
Other assets 25,753  28,013 
Total Assets$1,553,598 $1,496,717 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $746 in 2021 and $844 in 2020)$49,254 $49,156 
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $744. in 2021 and $795 in 2020) 55,959  55,907 
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 816,681  789,768 
Unearned premiums 284,427  320,806 
Reinsurance payable 117,908  61,100 
Pension liability 174  1,859 
Payable for securities 3,280  - 
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 50,394  50,415 
Total Liabilities 1,378,077  1,329,011 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders' equity:    
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2021 and 20203,757  3,757 
Additional paid-in capital 122,844  122,893 
Retained earnings 74,703  65,699 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,035) 383 
Treasury stock (2,700,364 shares in 2021 and 2,730,673 shares in 2020), at cost (24,748) (25,026)
Total Stockholders Equity 175,521  167,706 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders Equity$1,553,598 $1,496,717 
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Consolidated Statements of OperationsThree Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)December 31, December 31,
          
 20212020 20212020
Gross premiums written$151,916 $161,671  $653,754 $743,368 
Ceded premiums written (81,939) (75,768)  (313,830) (315,036)
Net premiums written 69,977  85,903   339,924  428,332 
Change in unearned premiums 16,530  23,981   39,366  43,569 
Net premiums earned 86,507  109,884   379,290  471,901 
          
Investment income, net of expenses 2,139  2,606   9,715  12,920 
Investment (losses) gains, net 1,100  5,005   10,222  (22,894)
Finance charges 1,026  1,217   4,344  5,705 
Commission and fees 327  363   1,069  1,156 
Other income 13  12   63  60 
Total revenues 91,112  119,087   404,703  468,848 
          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 65,570  98,629   275,244  406,907 
Operating expenses 27,279  31,860   112,467  123,919 
Interest expense 1,250  1,265   4,993  5,326 
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 0  0   0  45,996 
Amortization of intangible assets 126  617   504  2,468 
Total expenses 94,225  132,371   393,208  584,616 
          
(Loss) income before tax (3,113) (13,284)  11,495  (115,768)
Income tax (benefit) expense (546) (5,474)  2,491  (21,417)
Net (loss) income$(2,567)$(7,810) $9,004 $(94,351)
          
Net (loss) income per share:         
Basic$(0.14)$(0.43) $0.50 $(5.20)
Diluted$(0.14)$(0.43) $0.50 $(5.20)
      


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data    
Three Months Ended Dec. 31          
 Specialty Commercial SegmentStandard Commercial SegmentPersonal SegmentCorporateConsolidated
           
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross premiums written$114,086 $122,188 $23,178 $23,104 $14,652 $16,379 $- $- $151,916 $161,671 
Ceded premiums written (73,242) (68,069) (8,627) (7,882) (70) 183  -  -  (81,939) (75,768)
Net premiums written 40,844  54,119  14,551  15,222  14,582  16,562  -  -  69,977  85,903 
Change in unearned premiums 11,883  20,809  2,951  1,801  1,696  1,371  -  -  16,530  23,981 
Net premiums earned 52,727  74,928  17,502  17,023  16,278  17,933  -  -  86,507  109,884 
           
Total revenues 55,386  77,754  18,211  17,689  17,578  19,430  (63) 4,214  91,112  119,087 
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 39,074  65,779  12,512  15,165  13,984  17,685  -  -  65,570  98,629 
           
Pre-tax income (loss) 4,098  (2,000) (377) (2,885) (1,679) (4,502) (5,155) (3,897) (3,113) (13,284)
           
Net loss ratio (1) 74.1% 87.8% 71.5% 69.3% 85.9% 98.6%   75.8% 89.8%
Net expense ratio (1) 24.9% 19.2% 35.6% 33.0% 27.9% 29.2%   30.3% 27.9%
Net combined ratio (1) 99.0% 107.0% 107.1% 102.3% 113.8% 127.8%   106.1% 117.7%
           
Net (Unfavorable) Favorable Prior Year Development (2,881) (21,847) (815) (1,007) (535) (2,175)   (4,231) (25,029)
           

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data    
Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31          
 Specialty Commercial SegmentStandard Commercial SegmentPersonal SegmentCorporateConsolidated
           
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross premiums written$480,981 $560,301 $105,560 $98,048 $67,213 $85,019 $- $- $653,754 $743,368 
Ceded premiums written (275,677) (275,769) (37,850) (29,652) (303) (9,615) -  -  (313,830) (315,036)
Net premiums written 205,304  284,532  67,710  68,396  66,910  75,404  -  -  339,924  428,332 
Change in unearned premiums 36,868  42,491  874  (1,842) 1,624  2,920  -  -  39,366  43,569 
Net premiums earned 242,172  327,023  68,584  66,554  68,534  78,324  -  -  379,290  471,901 
           
Total revenues 252,368  340,515  71,295  69,819  73,969  84,730  7,071  (26,216) 404,703  468,848 
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 164,729  285,994  49,152  52,478  61,363  68,435  -  -  275,244  406,907 
           
Pre-tax income (loss) 32,915  (7,752) (30) (3,039) (9,955) (10,338) (11,435) (94,639) 11,495  (115,768)
           
Net loss ratio (1) 68.0% 87.5% 71.7% 78.9% 89.5% 87.4%   72.6% 86.2%
Net expense ratio (1) 23.7% 19.3% 33.0% 31.1% 27.9% 27.5%   28.5% 25.1%
Net combined ratio (1) 91.7% 106.8% 104.7% 110.0% 117.4% 114.9%   101.1% 111.3%
           
Net (Unfavorable) Favorable Prior Year Development (2,670) (45,808) 1,521  (3,357) (4,891) (9,123)   (6,040) (58,288)
           

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

