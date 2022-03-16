Bone Growth Products Market to Hit $1.5 Billion by 2027. Self-Powered Implantable Bone Growth Devices to Create Buzz - Arizton

Chicago, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, The US is a major revenue contributor of the bone growth products market. In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of over 41% in the global bone growth products market. The region dominated the market due to relatively higher penetration of spinal fusion surgeries than the other regions.



Bone Growth Products Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 3.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Target Population Demanding for Bone Growth Products

Increase in Demand for Non-invasive and Safer Surgical Treatments

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions and New Bone Growth Product Launches



The Global Bone Growth Products Market to Realize Absolute Growth of Over 23% During 2022-2027

A major advantage of the self-powered bone growth stimulator is that it provides an immediate solution to sports personalities, to resume work. The adoption of self-powered implantable bone growth stimulator devices is higher in developed region. Multiple researchers are evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the product for better adoption in the bone growth products market.

Arizton predicts that both surgeons and patients will continue to demand new spine surgical technologies that allow less invasive access, provide greater intra-operative flexibility, and promote better clinical outcomes. Despite market saturation, bone growth products manufacturers continue to pursue new product innovations

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 19 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Bone Growth Products Market Segmentation

The global bone growth products market is witnessing high demand for non-invasive and safer treatment options. Patients demand for external bone growth stimulator as they are non-invasive and better options for fractured bone growth. Moreover, the bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of around 51%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics dominate the market, whereas specialty orthopedic & spine centers are growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulator Device

Bone Morphogenic Protein

Platelet Rich Plasma



Market Segmentation by Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Hospitals and Clinic

Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey





Mergers & Acquisition Are The Major Strategies Adopted By The Bone Growth Products Market Players

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.

In the bone growth products market, small and innovative companies to gain the largest share as top competitors struggle to increase their sales volume. Vendors, especially global players, will pursue inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and investments in start-ups and small firms to expand their footprint strengthen their product portfolio and market expertise. Moreover, the key players are largely investing in the research & development to launch new products periodically. For instance, both Medtronic and DePuy Synthes invest heavily in innovative orthopedic solutions. Although Medtronic posted positive spine revenue, its share has declined over the last few years due to high growth from Tier II/III companies.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Bioventus

DJO

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Orthofix Medical

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet





OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

BTT Health

Elizur

Fintek Bio-Electric

Isto Biologics

ITO

Kinex Medical Company

Ossatec Benelux

Osteotec

Paragon 28

Royal Biologics

Stimulate Health

Smith+Nephew

SpineVision

VQ OrthoCare

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

