Progenity to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 28, 2022 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-423-9813 for domestic callers or 201-689-8573 for international callers and entering the conference code: 13727360. A live webcast will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com and a replay will be available online for 60 days following the call.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of oral biotherapeutics, gastrointestinal health, and women’s health. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

