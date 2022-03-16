National Fuel Announces Management Changes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) (NYSE: NFG) announced that Michael Kasprzak, President of National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC (Midstream), will retire on April 1, 2022. Kasprzak has been with the Company for more than 40 years in numerous leadership positions. He was appointed President of Midstream in 2018.



Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca Resources), has been appointed as President of Midstream. Loweth will have responsibility for both organizations and will focus on maximizing efficiencies and coordination between Seneca Resources and Midstream. He retains his role at Seneca Resources.

James Welch has been promoted to Vice President of Midstream, responsible for the day-to-day management, strategic planning and operations. Welch began his career with National Fuel in 2002 as a Management Associate and since has worked for various departments and divisions, holding positions such as Director of Investor Relations and Marketing Manager for the East Division of Seneca Resources. In 2017, he was promoted to General Manager of Midstream and elevated in 2018 to Assistant Vice President. Welch earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University at Buffalo.

Jeffrey F. Hart, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, will retire effective June 1, 2022. He joined the Company in 1984 and has held numerous management and executive-level positions throughout the Company’s Consumer Business, Operations and Energy Marketing areas.

Sarah J. Mugel, National Fuel’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed as the officer with oversight for the Company’s Corporate Responsibility function. Additionally, Meghan A. Corcoran has been named General Manager of Corporate Responsibility, accountable for ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures and identifying sustainable business practices across the organization. Together they will regularly update both the Corporate Responsibility Executive Committee, which is responsible for integrating applicable sustainability practices and the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, which provides board-level oversight and guidance for corporate responsibility strategy and reporting.

Corcoran will maintain her existing responsibilities as Deputy General Counsel for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation and Assistant General Manager of the Land Department. She joined National Fuel in 2013 as a law clerk and transitioned to a full-time attorney a short time later. Meg has an undergraduate degree from LeMoyne College and a juris doctorate from the University at Buffalo School of Law.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

