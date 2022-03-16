The Global Water Softener Market to Cross $5.7 Billion by 2027. North America to Attract More Investment - Arizton

Chicago, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the global water softener market would realize an absolute growth of 63% in terms of revenue during 2022-2027. The North America dominated the overall water softeners market with a share of over 38% in 2021. The growth in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.
Water Softeners Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$5.7 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|8.5%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2022-2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|North America
|FASTEST MARKET
|APAC
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Product, Grain Capacity, Application, Distribution, and Geography
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 has shown the significance of consuming healthy water irrespective of its end-use application. With the emerging challenges in water treatment and supply, the scope for their adoption can be more optimistic over the next five years.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Slim Chickens did not slow down as expected, which also has a pipeline of more than 400 restaurants in the US over the next ten years that can drive new demands for water softeners.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, grain capacity, application, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste
- Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances
- Increasing Disposable Income
- Growing Laundry Market
- Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners
Water Softeners Market – Trends & Opportunities
Travel and tourism industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world. Therefore, the growth of the hotel and hospitality industry is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising need for quality water drives the need for water softeners among new hotels worldwide. Thus, the growth in the hospitality sector and an increase in new hotel construction are expected to drive the demand for water softeners worldwide.
Use of smart water softeners are gaining momentum in the global market. Most North Americans are trying to save water by adopting water-efficient appliances. Smart softeners can be eco-friendly as they assist in understanding the water usage patterns and enabling to set goals for water conservation, and supervising the progress using a water tracker app. These advantages and developments of smart water softeners will provide great opportunities for water softeners market growth.
Water Softeners Market – Segmentation
- Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
- In terms of grain capacity, up to 32,000 segment dominated the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to add over $1 billion revenue during the forecast period.
- Residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9% by the end of 2027.
- Offline segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of approximately 67% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 8% by the end of 2027.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Salt-based
- Salt-free
Market Segmentation by Grain Capacity
- Up To 32,000 Grain
- 32,000-64,000 Grain
- 64,000 and Above
Market Segmentation by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Global Players will Grow Inorganically by Acquiring Regional & Local Players
The water softeners market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market competition is expected to intensify with an increase in product and after-service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and increased mergers and acquisitions. Arizton believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future to gain significance. Established brands such as Culligan, leverage their market presence and a wide portfolio of water softeners to widen their revenue opportunities. Patented technology and eco-friendly approaches are the other attributes enhancing the reputation of the brand. Customer testimonials can shape consumer dynamics and help in successful sales conversions. Therefore, taping to the unexplored opportunities in the growing markets of APAC, Latin America, and Africa can serve as a gamechanger for vendors.
Key Vendors
- Culligan
- Pentair
- 3M
- AO. Smith
- GE Appliances
Other Prominent Vendors
- EcoWater Systems
- Ion Exchange
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Kinetico
- KENT RO Systems
- GHP Group
- SpringWell Water Filtration Systems
- NuvoH2O
- Veolia
- Suez
- Brita
- Filtersmart
- SoftPro Water Systems
- Atlas Filtri
- Water Filter Company
- AQUAPHOR
- Pure Aqua
- US Water Systems
