The Global Water Softener Market to Cross $5.7 Billion by 2027. North America to Attract More Investment - Arizton

According to Arizton's recent research report, the global water softener market would realize an absolute growth of 63% in terms of revenue during 2022-2027. The North America dominated the overall water softeners market with a share of over 38% in 2021. The growth in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.



Water Softeners Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 8.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Grain Capacity, Application, Distribution, and Geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 has shown the significance of consuming healthy water irrespective of its end-use application. With the emerging challenges in water treatment and supply, the scope for their adoption can be more optimistic over the next five years.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Slim Chickens did not slow down as expected, which also has a pipeline of more than 400 restaurants in the US over the next ten years that can drive new demands for water softeners.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, grain capacity, application, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste

Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances

Increasing Disposable Income

Growing Laundry Market

Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners



Water Softeners Market – Trends & Opportunities

Travel and tourism industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world. Therefore, the growth of the hotel and hospitality industry is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising need for quality water drives the need for water softeners among new hotels worldwide. Thus, the growth in the hospitality sector and an increase in new hotel construction are expected to drive the demand for water softeners worldwide.

Use of smart water softeners are gaining momentum in the global market. Most North Americans are trying to save water by adopting water-efficient appliances. Smart softeners can be eco-friendly as they assist in understanding the water usage patterns and enabling to set goals for water conservation, and supervising the progress using a water tracker app. These advantages and developments of smart water softeners will provide great opportunities for water softeners market growth.

Water Softeners Market – Segmentation

Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of grain capacity, up to 32,000 segment dominated the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to add over $1 billion revenue during the forecast period.

Residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9% by the end of 2027.

Offline segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of approximately 67% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 8% by the end of 2027.

Market Segmentation by Product

Salt-based

Salt-free

Market Segmentation by Grain Capacity

Up To 32,000 Grain

32,000-64,000 Grain

64,000 and Above



Market Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan Australia India Indonesia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey

Latin America Brazil Mexico



Global Players will Grow Inorganically by Acquiring Regional & Local Players

The water softeners market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market competition is expected to intensify with an increase in product and after-service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and increased mergers and acquisitions. Arizton believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future to gain significance. Established brands such as Culligan, leverage their market presence and a wide portfolio of water softeners to widen their revenue opportunities. Patented technology and eco-friendly approaches are the other attributes enhancing the reputation of the brand. Customer testimonials can shape consumer dynamics and help in successful sales conversions. Therefore, taping to the unexplored opportunities in the growing markets of APAC, Latin America, and Africa can serve as a gamechanger for vendors.

Key Vendors

Culligan

Pentair

3M

AO. Smith

GE Appliances



Other Prominent Vendors

EcoWater Systems

Ion Exchange

Whirlpool Corporation

Kinetico

KENT RO Systems

GHP Group

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

NuvoH2O

Veolia

Suez

Brita

Filtersmart

SoftPro Water Systems

Atlas Filtri

Water Filter Company

AQUAPHOR

Pure Aqua

US Water Systems

