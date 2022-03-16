Mushrooms Club NFT (MCN) Announces Its NFT Project With A Business-Focused Community

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushrooms Club NFT (MCN) team announced it’s new, up-and-coming NFT project this February, and the excitement is already growing in its community. The official launch will happen on March 31, where the Club will start making sales on its website.





Concept Behind Mushrooms Club

Mushrooms inspired the concept because of the global existence and popularity of these organisms and the variety is wide-ranging with over 14,000 species.

The Club is fanatically focused on a community-first approach. NFTs and ETH will be given out as prizes and weekly giveaways. The team plans to expand the new horizons by blurring the lines between digital and physical worlds.

About Mushrooms NFT Club

The Mushrooms NFT Club was created by a team of developers, designers, crypto enthusiasts, and marketing experts. The full roster of primary team members is listed on its website. Come and see for yourself!

The Mushroom team is inspired by the concept of having a community dedicated to cooperation and collaboration in the business world, and they have created the Mushroom Forest to serve as a platform to achieve this goal. The next step is creating a digital club in the SandBox and the Metaverse community. In March, they are opening the door for early birds to explore the limitless opportunities offered by this Mushroom Forest.

Any holder of the collection of mushroom avatars will receive exclusive membership access to the Forest, where developers, artists, crypto enthusiasts, and investors will meet in the club to pull ideas together to create a decentralized future. Members can attend live events and NFT drops as a part of their membership benefits.

NFTs

The NFT gallery is the most exciting part of Mushrooms Club project -- over 300 exclusive traits such as mushroom heads, bodies, and backgrounds with beautiful and vibrant colors will be available.

Each mushroom has a unique ERC-721 non-fungible token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. As an NFT owner, you will have full ownership of your asset's commercial and ownership usage rights.

Minting

The Forest team has planned two minting sessions for its members. The pre-sale will be available for its early-bird members, and it’ll be open to the public to purchase on March 31. There could be some remaining spots on the waitlist, but you should check the Club’s Discord channel for more information on this.

Charity

Mushroom Club NFT is deeply saddened by the situation in Ukraine. Therefore, 50% of their earnings will be donated to the Ukrainian country, in attempt to make the world better place.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MushroomsClub

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushroomsclubnft