Excavator Market- Construction Industry Accounts for over 70% Volume Share, Finds Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Excavator market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 3.2% through 2026.



The Fact.MR study finds that the demand for excavator will improve as the heavy construction equipment industry has been recovering from a major slump. Owing to the positive growth of the construction industry, especially in developing countries, excavator market is expected to witness steadily increasing growth in the future.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2459

Excavators are commonly used in a wide range of sectors including construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry. However, according to the Fact.MR report, the construction industry is expected to hold the largest volume share – approximately 72% -- by the end of 2019. Manufacturers in the excavator market are focusing on introducing performance features that will suit the requirements of end-users from the construction industry to capitalize on the increasing demand for excavators as a construction equipment.

Emerging Stakeholders and New Entrants will Hold a Sizeable Share in Excavator Market

According to the Fact.MR report, Caterpillar Inc., KUBOTA Corporation, and Doosan Bobcat Inc. are the Tier 1 manufacturers in the excavator market and they collectively account for around 30% revenue share.

Tier 2 and Tier 3 players, including CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Co., and Sany Group Co. Ltd., continue to grow rapidly to intensify the competitive environment in the excavator market.

Due to the slowdown in the excavator market, a majority of manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative performance features of excavators to boost sales.

Leading vendors are investing in technology and R&D to capture lucrative sales opportunities in developed countries.

To learn more about Excavator Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2459

Key Segments Covered in the Excavator Industry Survey

By Product

Crawler

Wheeled

Mini/Compact

Others

By Application

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar Inc. – world’s leading player in the excavator market – recently announced that the incorporation of its latest Cat Connect Technology in the design of its three new Next Generation 20-ton size class excavators—the 320 GC, 320 and 323—has resulted in enhanced efficiency, productivity, and reduced operating cost of excavators.

Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc. announced that, with the use of cable-connected and dual-powered, 70-ton excavator prototype – EX1 in its ‘Electric Site’ research project, the company reduced carbon emissions by 98%, energy costs by 70%, and operational cost by 40%. The company carried out this experiment with its customer Skanska AB, a Swedish construction and development company.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of construction equipment, recently launched new generation of mining excavators – the EX-7 series, with which the company aims to introduce Industrial Internet of Things to the mining industry. The series includes excavators with sizes ranging from100 tons to 800 tons. Connectivity, productivity, and safety features to suit its mining-specific applications are among the salient features of these excavators.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2459

Key players in the Excavator Market

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

KUBOTA Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Volvo Construction Equipment and Services Inc.

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

JCB Inc.

Nagano Industry Co. Ltd.

Stringent Environmental Regulations Create Challenges for Excavator Manufacturers

Despite steady demand from construction industry, stringent environmental regulation and high quality standards for conventional excavators continue to create manufacturing challenges for market players.

Conventional excavators are subject to guidelines regulating the use and operation of heavy equipment. Manufacturers in the excavator market need to conform to these stringent regulatory requirement, which may add to the production cost, ultimately restricting manufacturers from maintaining competitive prices.

Key Questions Covered in the Excavator Market Outlook Report

How are the developing countries contributing to the growth of the excavator market?

What are the salient strategies adopted by Tier 1 players in the excavator market?

Why is the demand for standard/full-size excavators highest across the globe?

How can emerging players establish a stronger position in the excavator market in the upcoming years?

What are the key takeaways from the detailed explanation of growth prospects of the excavator market during 2017-2026?



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Small Motors Market Forecast- The demand for small motors is being sustained by consumers' growing preference for compact electronic products. A fundamental feature of compact motors that has been pushing their sales in recent years is the elimination of additional accessories that are utilized in conventional motors. Furthermore, the growing trend of shrinking in the electronics industry has aided in the use of small motors. The small motors market is expected to expand due to rising demand for small motors in medical equipment due to its high efficiency, longer life, and reduced replacement costs as compared to their conventional counterparts.

In-wheel Motor Market Analysis- The most significant propulsion sector in the worldwide In-wheel motor market is expected to be the in-wheel motor for electric cars battery. Consumer demand for electric mobility, combined with increased awareness of gasoline and diesel pollution, has fuelled tremendous expansion in the in-wheel motor sector. Reduced motor weight, which controls four wheels centrally, and increased allocations for space in electric vehicles are pushing demand for in-wheel motors. In comparison to other motors in the electric mobility business, the use of in-wheel motors is increasing at a rapid rate.

Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size- As the world's population grows, so does demand for automobiles, resulting in increased production. Significant advancements in component materials, together with an increase in the number of pre-installed sunroofs, are likely to boost the market for automotive sunroof motors. The rise in demand for automotive sunroof motors is likely to be fueled by an increased focus on the installation of motors with noiseless operation in premium vehicles, as well as the introduction of innovative technologies into automotive designs. Manufacturers are also investing in the development of sunroofs that use IoT for automated operations.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com