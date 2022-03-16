Guzman Energy Recognized for Growth and Innovation by Leading Business Publications

DENVER, Colo. , March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time this month, Guzman Energy has received award recognition from a top business publication. The company was recently ranked on the third annual Inc . 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list of the fastest-growing private companies in the region with a two-year revenue growth rate of 257%. Earlier this month, Guzman Energy appeared on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2022.

The companies featured on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list are based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming, and had an average growth rate of 252% percent. In 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy.

Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list recognizes those organizations that are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. Other organizations on the list include Microsoft and SpaceX.

“Guzman Energy set out to be a mobilizer of change for energy transition, and we pioneered the concept of helping communities, largely rural, who have not historically been participants in the new opportunities that have come with energy transition,” said Christopher M. Riley, CEO of Guzman Energy. “While our positive impact on customers’ communities is what we are most proud of, this recognition from Inc. and Fast Company bolsters our position that there is no better time for the solutions we offer.”

By bringing reliable, highly renewable power generation projects to local communities, Guzman Energy provides new economic opportunities spanning construction and maintenance jobs, new tax dollars, and revenue streams from new services such as electric vehicle infrastructure.

For example, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC) in New Mexico partnered with Guzman Energy in 2016 and set a goal to become 100% daytime solar powered. KCEC expects to meet that goal in 2022 and has since developed 41MW of local solar power supported by 15MW of battery storage. Electric vehicle charging, new local jobs and new tax revenue are a few of the many benefits of transforming KCEC into one of the cleanest power cooperatives in the country.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit guzmanenergy.com.

