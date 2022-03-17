Bonded Magnets Market to Be Worth US$ 3.52 Billion by The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bonded Magnets Market is currently valued at around US$ 2.38 Bn, and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 3.52 Bn by 2030-end.

Rising competition in electronics industry worldwide is fostering innovations in material development – lightweight material housing - for e-drive systems. Bonded magnets market is growing in line with the trend as lightweight, yet cost-effective components remain the top priority of industry executives.

Bonded Magnets Market Size (2022) US$ 2.38 Bn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 3.52 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 5% CAGR Share of Top 5 Industry Players 55%



Bonded Magnets Market Size Study

The global bonded magnets market is expected to register revenues worth around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2030

Neodymium (NdFeB) magnets would remain highly preferred under rare earth bonded magnets

Calendaring bonded magnets to account for over 60% of overall market value

Market players to tap growth potential in consumer electronic appliances and medical devices

Adoption of bonded magnets to remain prominent in sensors and motors



“Bonded magnets are highly beneficial in medical devices such as MRI machines, and other health monitoring devices as they provide better sterility to these equipment as well as are used to affix components for ingress protection. The adoption of bonded magnets in medical devices is expected to rise at nearly 6% CAGR through 2030,” says analysts at FMI.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units Key Regions Covered • North America



• Latin America



• Europe



• East Asia



• South Asia & Pacific



• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Germany



• Italy



• France



• U.K



• Nordic



• Spain



• Japan



• China



• India



• Malaysia



• Thailand



• Australia



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Turkey Key Market Segments Covered • Product



• Process



• Application



• End Use



• Region Key Companies Profiled • Arnold Magnetic Technologies



• Alliance LLC



• DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES



• TDK Corporation



• Adams Magnetic Products



• SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.



• Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.



• Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd.



• MMC Magnetics Corp



• Dura Magnetics, Inc.



• National Imports, LLC



• Super Magnet Co., Ltd.



• MP Material Pricing Available upon Request

COVID-19 Impact on Bonded Magnets Market

The COVID-19 has severely impacted the bonded magnets market, bringing extended global supply chain strategies under scrutiny. Sudden shutdowns of manufacturing units in China – largest producer of rare-earth minerals – and the subsequent ripple effect is triggering widespread chaos across the global market.

Studies reveal that the worldwide sales of light vehicles (LV) are expected to slump by 17.2% in 2020. Moreover, the global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are anticipated to drop by 18% in 2020. Moving forward, the global consumer electronics industry has witnessed a steep decline in sales tantamount to around 60% towards the end of Q2 of 2020.

Bonded magnet manufacturers are heavily dependent on automotive and consumer electronics industries for revenue generation – over 40% collectively. As such, sales dip in both the end-use industries is putting a dent on the demand growth of bonded magnets market. On the flip side, the overall situation of the market is likely to stabilize in H2 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Bonded Magnets Market: Competitive Intelligence

The global bonded magnets market is fairly consolidated with leading players capturing significant chunk of total market value. Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, and Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd. comprise of tier-I players in the market.

Leading market players are focusing on acquisitions as well as innovating their product offerings in order to expand their regional footprint and boost sales growth. Case in point,

In Jun 2019, TDK Corporation took over Showa Denko K. K.’s neodymium magnet alloy R&D center

Magnequench International LLC is developing bonded magnets with high-temperature aging attributes. The magnets are suitable for injection molded and compression molded automotive applications that require optimal aging properties

