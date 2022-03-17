Molecular Partners Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 2pm CET, at the registered office of Molecular Partners AG, Wagistrasse 14, 8952 Schlieren, Switzerland.

In deference to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Board of Directors of Molecular Partners AG has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. As a result, shareholders of Molecular Partners AG may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy.

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 with the corresponding agenda items

Einladung zur Generalversammlung 2022 mit den zugehörigen Traktandenpunkten

Financial calendar

April 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting May 12, 2022 Interim Management Statement Q1 2022 August 25, 2022 Half-year results 2022 (unaudited) October 27, 2022 Interim Management Statement Q3 2022

The latest timing of the above events can always be viewed on the investor section of the website.