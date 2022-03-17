Molecular Partners Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 2pm CET, at the registered office of Molecular Partners AG, Wagistrasse 14, 8952 Schlieren, Switzerland.
In deference to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Board of Directors of Molecular Partners AG has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. As a result, shareholders of Molecular Partners AG may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy.
- Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 with the corresponding agenda items
- Einladung zur Generalversammlung 2022 mit den zugehörigen Traktandenpunkten
Financial calendar
|April 13, 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|May 12, 2022
|Interim Management Statement Q1 2022
|August 25, 2022
|Half-year results 2022 (unaudited)
|October 27, 2022
|Interim Management Statement Q3 2022
The latest timing of the above events can always be viewed on the investor section of the website.
About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs