VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 17, 2022

Global Beauty Company Shiseido to Implement Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing Solutions Worldwide as Consumers Push for Skincare and Wellness

Shiseido to use Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution experience to streamline its manufacturing operations management across major production sites

The implementation will support Shiseido’s business transformation growth strategy to boost factory productivity and contribute to cost reduction following the COVID-19 pandemic

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Shiseido Company, Limited, a 150-year-old global beauty company operating in 120 countries, signed a multiyear licensing agreement to implement Dassault Systèmes’ manufacturing operations management solutions across major Shiseido production sites globally. In response to consumer trends toward greater skincare and wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiseido aims to be able to establish more efficient production systems that resonate with consumers and drive brand loyalty.





Shiseido’s implementation of Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution experience, which leverages DELMIA Apriso applications and is based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, will support Shiseido’s “Win 2023 and Beyond” business transformation growth strategy by enabling it to focus on improving factory productivity and reducing costs.

“Perfect Production” including DELMIA Apriso will enable Shiseido to unify and standardize its manufacturing operations management and best practices across major production sites such as ones in Japan, Europe, the U.S. and other countries. In a single collaborative virtual environment, Shiseido can improve end-to-end planning and optimize its operations. This will increase operational performance and productivity, profitability, and allow manufacturing issues to be resolved without affecting product quality. By improving production flexibility across multiple geographies, Shiseido will be able to accurately assign production resources, maintain product quality, and satisfy both global and local demand for its products.

“The pandemic has shown us that consumers are prioritizing their skincare and wellness routines. By 2030, we want to become a global leader as a personal beauty and wellness company helping people realize their unique beauty and wellness throughout their lives,” said Atsunori Takano, Executive Officer, CITO, Shiseido. “We expect that Dassault Systèmes’ leading position in the cosmetics sector and the value its technology can bring to our manufacturing will bolster our growth strategy.”

“The consumer shift towards wellness is accelerating globally, and leading beauty players will need to deliver innovative new products to market faster than ever before,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides global manufacturers like Shiseido with a real-time virtual manufacturing environment. This delivers the agility to do more with their existing factories and accelerate all aspects of manufacturing to expand their portfolio of personal beauty and wellness products for their customers.”

