Upbots Launches App Allowing Users Mobile Access to their Free Crypto Trading LONG/SHORT Bots

Zug, Switzerland, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Upbots is thought to be the facilitator, aggregating all the information needed to succeed in the crypto market in one place. They have recently announced their user-base grew to 15,000 new users and have recorded a 17.36% increase in user sign-ups in February only.

Considerable growth is to be attributed to UpBots constant updates and platform improvements as well as their partnerships with Binance Broker, Alameda Research, Taureon and CMS Group.

Who is it for?

Upbots App is for beginners & crypto savvy audiences

UpBots facilitates completely free of charge and backtested crypto trading robots that require zero trading knowledge from the user. Additionally, they also provide multi-leveled staking with growing rewards depending on the invested capital. UpBots additionally provides a plethora of training articles available to increase a beginner’s knowledge in trading and crypto.

Not only that, it’s also for automated trading algorithm developers

UpBots is offering a platform to Algorithm Developers just recently announcing their referral program aiming to find and promote the most successful bot developers in the industry.

What makes UpBots unique?

Most portfolio monitoring platforms are free but only for certain features. Like 3commas.io, which allows you to have one trade open at a time.

On the Upbots platform, all features provided on the platform are free of charge.

In the traditional financial world, performance fees and bonuses are often calculated over a one-year period. If after one year the fund manager has not achieved positive performance, there are no performance fees.

On the other hand, there are management fees, but they are generally much lower than performance fees. The classic model used by investment funds is often: 2% management and 20% performance.

In the case of Upbots, there are no management fees and they use the High water mark system. A high water mark is the maximum achieved by a user’s capital using a bot. If this is not exceeded, even if the performance of the last trade was positive, no fees will be deducted. Commissions are paid on successful trades only.

UpBots allows a great diversification opportunity providing SHORT/LONG crypto trading bots ensuring no matter the direction markets take - bots will choose the best strategy to make profit. Only recently UpBots announced an addition of ETH/USDT trading bot as well as upcoming BNB and SXP trading bots launch.

All in all, after taking a good look at UpBots and their newly launched mobile app we can safely say that UpBots is continuously growing, and expanding their reach letting us safely assume - there will be much more happening for the brand in 2022.

Check it out in Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.upbots&hl=en&gl=US

The mobile application is to be used to execute trades and to monitor the evolution of the user's capital.

