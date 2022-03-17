Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Growth at 5.1% - Industry Analysis Report by Size and Share, Recent Development and Outlook 2028

Pune, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Dried fruit is fruit from which the majority of the original water content has been removed either naturally, through sun drying, or through the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators. Dried fruit has a long tradition of use dating back to the fourth millennium BC in Mesopotamia, and is prized because of its sweet taste, high caloric and nutritive value, and long shelf life. Edible Nut is a hard-shelled seed consisting of an edible kernel or meat enclosed in a woody or leathery shell.

The global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts market size is estimated to be worth USD 231140 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 311520 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the review period.

The Major Players in the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Are:

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Segment by Type

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts market reports offers key study on the market position of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

China is the largest market for dried fruit and edible nuts, with a market share of about 40%, followed by Africa, South Asia, Europe and the United States, each with about 10%.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size by Type, Application, Country

7 Europe Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Asia Pacific Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Latin America Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Middle East and Africa Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Study

15 Appendix

