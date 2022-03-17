Proactive news headlines including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Jindalee Resources, Incannex Healthcare and Amplia Therapeutics

Sydney, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has secured regulatory and ethics approval to clinically trial its lead treatment candidate on osteoarthritis patients in the UK. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has intersected significant near-surface lithium mineralisation over large thicknesses and with excellent grade continuity from a diamond drilling program at McDermitt Lithium Project in the US. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL), one of the first ASX-listed companies to make forays into cannabinoid and psychedelic therapeutic drugs, originally launched as a direct-to-consumer dental business, disrupting the dental space. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) says researchers at the Garvan Institute have shown that drug candidate AMP945 is able to improve the effectiveness of a combination of gemcitabine and Abraxane ® in a model of human pancreatic cancer. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has delivered further drilling success from grade control and resource extension drilling programs at its Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is out to raise $6 million to fund the next phase of exploration and development across its base metals project portfolio. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has released a second ultra-pure CBD dose form dubbed EMD-RX7 just as its first treatment – EMD-RX5 – enters phase 1 clinical trials. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has completed drilling a 100-hole maiden exploration campaign at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB) in the US. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has revealed visual massive and semi-massive base metal sulphides in drill core from the Gibsons target within the Halls Peak Project in northern New South Wales, indicating the potential extent of the Halls Peak mineralised system. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has been given final South African consent and regulatory approval for its acquisition of Afro Energy (Pty) Ltd. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) and Pure Battery Technologies (PBT) Pty Ltd have secured a A$119.6 million Modern Manufacturing Initiatives (MMI) Grant from the Australian Federal Government for their proposed development of a battery cathode active material refinery hub in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has signed a further letter of intent (LOI) with Wingsing International Ltd, the commercial arm of Tianzhu Steel, for offtake of the iron titanium (FeTi) co-product to be produced from its namesake vanadium project in Western Australia. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has had two significant wins in its long-running disputes with the Dominican Republic Government. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has kicked off work on its second confirmatory drill hole at the Ohmgebirge mining licence within its namesake German potash project. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) is raising $5.3 million, before costs, via a share placement, with funds going to its flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has received interim results from an extramedullary acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) preclinical program that suggest that its asset, Zantrene, in combination with decitabine, can kill AML tumours in a mouse model of extramedullary AML. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has determined that the Alba gold-copper porphyry discovery within the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador extends to 1-kilometre deep through data collected from geophysical surveying and drilling at the target. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has initiated the first of five trial sites in Taiwan as the next stage of phase 2 clinical testing of its drug PXS-5505 in patients with the bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX)’s rock chip samples taken during field mapping at Glencoe gold deposit have returned high-grade assay results and identified new gold-bearing quartz veins. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) is welcoming the inclusion by the Australian Federal Government of high purity alumina (HPA) to the national priority list of critical minerals. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has inked a distribution agreement with South African-based Nanoproof Glade Chemicals Joint Venture to expand the sales reach of PureGRAPH ® graphene across multiple markets in South Africa. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has completed the processing and modelling phase of the data from the 3D seismic survey over 6.5 square kilometres at the Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has completed a 65-hole mineral resource drilling program to further define mineralisation at the Niobe Rubidium-Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA, intersecting prospective pegmatites in the majority of holes drilled, often at multiple levels below the surface. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) will receive $500,000 cash following the sale of a 90% interest in the Malinda Lithium Project in Western Australia after renegotiating commercial terms with Electrostate Pty Ltd. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started the next phase of preparing the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 well in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin for production with multi-stage hydraulic stimulation underway. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has launched play-to-earn options for its mobile game Benji Bananas with Ethereum-based token ApeCoin as the primary reward for players. Click here

