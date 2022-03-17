Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 17, 2022, 9.00 EET





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11602/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1092 Unit price: 35.89 EUR



Aggregated transactions





(1): Volume: 1092 Volume weighted average price: 35.89 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505