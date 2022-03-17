The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders has been supplemented

According to the decision of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank), the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank to be held on 30 March 2022 has been supplemented with the issue of election of a member of the Supervisory Council.
The Supplemented Agenda of the Meeting
- Presentation of the consolidated annual report
- Presentation of the audit company's conclusion
- Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council
- Approval of the financial statements for 2021
- Allocation of the Bank's profit
- Acquisition of the Bank's own shares
- Election of an audit company and determination of the remuneration for the audit company
- Approval of the Remuneration Policy
- Approval of the Rules for Granting Shares
- Election of a member of the Supervisory Council
Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas, Project Manager of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt