NB Private Equity: 3.6% NAV Increase in February, Driven by the Receipt of Q4 2021 Valuation Information

3.6% NAV Increase in February, Driven by the Receipt of Q4 2021 Valuation Information

17 March 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 28 February 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 28 February 2022)

NAV per share of $30.12 (£22.45)

3.6% NAV return during the month

$56 million of portfolio valuation uplift, predominantly driven by the receipt of 31 December 2021 private company valuation information

NAV total return of 40.1% over the last twelve months

$0.47 per share dividend paid on 28 February 2022

$54 million of realisations announced during 2022

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $374 million of cash and undrawn credit line available

NBPE to be included in the FTSE 250 Index

At 28 February 2022* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (0.6%) 40.1% 85.2% 123.8% 264.7% MSCI World TR (USD) (7.6%) 11.2% 52.1% 81.3% 192.5% Share price TR (GBP) (10.7%) 41.5% 65.7% 89.9% 448.5% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) (0.8%) 16.0% 18.4% 25.7% 95.1%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (at 28 February 202 2 )

NAV increase of 3.6% during February 2022, driven by the receipt of 31 December 2021 valuation information

$50 million of portfolio valuation uplift as a result of updated year end private company valuation information

Additional $6 million of increases in valuation attributable to changes in public valuations and FX rates

32% of the portfolio remains valued based on 30 September 2021 private company valuation information

Additional 31 December 2021 private company valuations are expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates as received

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2022

2022 year to date announced realisations to $54 milllion Announced sales to date in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced sale of Leaseplan to ALD automotive and the announced sale of one undisclosed investment



Strong pipeline and continued focus on investing in companies expected to benefit from long term growth trends

The Manager continues to evaluate a pipeline of potential new investments and believes NBPE is well placed to take advantage of new opportunities





Robust liquidity – well positioned for to take advantage of opportunities

$374 million of available liquidity ($74 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line)1





Exposure to Russia , Ukraine and Belarus

NBPE has no portfolio companies headquartered in Russia, Ukraine or Belarus. The portfolio is weighted toward the US, where 71% of NBPE’s portfolio companies are headquartered, with 25% based in Western Europe and the remainder (4%) in Asia. While certain companies in the portfolio have global operations, we believe underlying investments with business operations in Russia, Ukraine or Belarus or revenue sourced from them are immaterial to the portfolio.

Inclusion in the FTSE 250 Index

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 11 March 2022, NBPE will be included in the FTSE 250 Index from 21 March 2022.

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 28 February 2022 was based on the following information:

19% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2022 17% in public securities 2% in private direct investments

2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2022 2% in private direct investments

47% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2021 47% in private direct investments

32% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2021 31% in private direct investments 1% in fund investments



Supplementary Information

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value % of FV Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 97.1 6.3% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials / Industrial Technology 83.0 5.4% Action 2020 3i Consumer / E-commerce 51.1 3.3% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 45.0 2.9% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials / Industrial

Technology 44.7 2.9% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 42.0 2.7% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 41.0 2.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 33.7 2.2% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer / E-commerce 33.5 2.2% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 33.4 2.2% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Technology / IT 32.4 2.1% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 32.2 2.1% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.1 2.1% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 30.0 2.0% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 28.1 1.8% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 27.4 1.8% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer / E-commerce 26.6 1.7% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 26.5 1.7% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 25.8 1.7% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer / E-commerce 21.1 1.4% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 21.0 1.4% Holley (NYSE: HLLY) 2018 Sentinel Capital Industrials / Industrial Technology 20.1 1.3% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.7 1.3% Engineering 2016 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 19.6 1.3% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 19.5 1.3% Telxius 2017 KKR Communications / Media 18.8 1.2% Omega 2017 AEA Investors Industrials / Industrial Technology 18.5 1.2% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 18.3 1.2% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.2% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.2 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $976.4 63.4%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 71% Europe 25% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Business Services 14% Financial Services 11% Healthcare 9% Other 6% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 4% 2016 8% 2017 24% 2018 19% 2019 19% 2020 9% 2021 11% 2022 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $460 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 Includes proceeds of $14m, from one previously announced transaction in 2021, which were received in the month. Original estimate fo the proceeds was $12m.

