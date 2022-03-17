NH Roofer Takes an Added Interest in Sustainability

Loudon, United States, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Metal roofs have gained in popularity in New England for their home heating and cooling benefits and longevity. Metal roofing does not just benefit each individual home, but also benefits the planet. Marquis Roofing and Exterior Design is thrilled to announce a focus on the use of recycled materials in the company’s standing seam roofing systems.

The sheet metal Marquis Roofing uses for standing seam metal roofing systems is made from recycled materials. The professionals at Marquis Roofing are committed to using sustainable materials and doing their part to protect the environment while still providing customers with top-quality roofing materials and the best customer experience.

Metal roofing systems have long and useful lives and are unlikely to require replacement during the initial customer’s lifetime. If well-cared for, metal roofs made of stainless steel or aluminum can last an average of 40-70 years and zinc or copper roofing systems can last for up to 100 years. The long lifespans of metal roofing systems cut down on the need for the manufacture of new materials. Marquis Roofing is proud to be a part of a sustainable manufacturing cycle.

Marquis Roofing is also committed to using materials in their metal roofing systems that can be recycled at the end of their long and useful lives. Marquis Roofing is proud to say that their metal roofs are made from materials that close the recycling loop and produce minimal waste.

Marquis Roofing: has proudly become the top family-owned New Hampshire roofing company. Founded in 2012, the Marquis family takes pride in placing both the residential and commercial customer experience above all else. With a 25-year labor warranty, customers have peace of mind knowing that if anything goes wrong, the Marquis Roofing warranty ensures the team will fix it for free. Marquis Roofing is CertainTeed and Master Elite certified to provide the ultimate, most dependable results that preserve and enhance structural integrity.

For more information on Marquis Roofing, please visit www.marquisroofing.com or contact the company at (603) 764-7059.

Website: https://marquisroofing.com