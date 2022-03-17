English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 March 2022 at 9:15 a.m.



NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2021 published

NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, auditor’s report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2021 have been published today on 17 March 2022.

NoHo Partners Plc published its financial statements for the first time as an XHTML file compliant with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the ESEF requirements, the main calculations of the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL characters.

All documents can be found in the appendices to this release as a PDF file and the financial statements also as an XHTML file. The documents are also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at https://www.noho.fi/en/financial-statement-2021.

Further information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



